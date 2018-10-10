OnRobot : Hires New Chief Sales Officer Shermine Gotfredsen, the Result of Rapid Worldwide Growth

OnRobot, a global leader in robotic end-of-arm tooling, announced today it has brought on Shermine Gotfredsen as its new Chief Sales Officer. As the former General Manager of SEA & OCEANIA at Universal Robots, Gotfredsen has spent the last seven years focusing on the international automation market, giving her the experience and insight necessary to lead OnRobot’s worldwide sales team.

Within the last year, OnRobot multiplied its number of employees five times to more than 100 new additions. Gotfredsen will manage the company’s aggressive sales initiatives as it continues to grow globally.

OnRobot provides hardware and software that is used with collaborative robots, or “cobots”, from a variety of robot manufacturers. In the Spring of this year, the company merged with gripper manufacturers Perception Robotics and OptoForce, followed by the acquisition of Purple Robotics, another end-of-arm tooling company. Now, the OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of robot equipment, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, gecko grippers, and tool changers. This new combination of comprehensive offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine operation, assembly, and welding.

“Shermine joins OnRobot at a time when the market for end-of-arm-tooling is really beginning to boom,” said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. “The focus is moving away from the robot itself and on to all the things that the robot arms can be equipped with to perform a wide variety of different automation tasks in the manufacturing industries. Shermine has extensive international experience in this area and we look forward to her leadership in strengthening our global advantage.”

“As the leader in cobot accessories, it’s exciting to be part of a company like OnRobot that has such a key understanding of what its customers need,” said Gotfredsen. “I’m looking forward to working with our sales channels, propelling our team to the next level, reaching OnRobot’s ambitious targets.”

Shermine Gotfredsen had her first day at OnRobot on October 1st and is now relocating with her husband and two children to Denmark, where the family lived previously.

About OnRobot

OnRobot, based in Odense, Denmark, offers technologies — both hardware and software — used in end-of-arm tooling, mainly for collaborative robots (cobots). On Robot was established in 2015. In 2018 the company merged with OptoForce from Hungary and Perception Robotics from the USA, under the new name of OnRobot. In addition to the mergers, OnRobot acquired Purple Robotics in 2018. OnRobot integrates grippers, sensors and other cobot equipment to facilitate the use of the technology in applications such as packaging, quality testing, material handling, machine tending, assembly and welding, and is planning to acquire and manufacture additional technologies with worldwide support. In addition to its headquarters in Denmark, OnRobot now has consolidated sales offices in Germany, China, U.S., Malaysia and Hungary. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com.

