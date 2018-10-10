OnRobot : Hires New Chief Sales Officer Shermine Gotfredsen, the Result of Rapid Worldwide Growth

OnRobot,
a global leader in robotic end-of-arm tooling, announced today it has
brought on Shermine Gotfredsen as its new Chief Sales Officer. As the
former General Manager of SEA & OCEANIA at Universal Robots, Gotfredsen
has spent the last seven years focusing on the international automation
market, giving her the experience and insight necessary to lead
OnRobot’s worldwide sales team.
Within the last year, OnRobot multiplied its number of employees five
times to more than 100 new additions. Gotfredsen will manage the
company’s aggressive sales initiatives as it continues to grow globally.
OnRobot provides hardware and software that is used with collaborative
robots, or “cobots”, from a variety of robot manufacturers. In the
Spring of this year, the company merged with gripper manufacturers
Perception Robotics and OptoForce, followed by the acquisition of Purple
Robotics, another end-of-arm tooling company. Now, the OnRobot product
range features a wide assortment of robot equipment, including: electric
grippers, force/torque sensors, gecko grippers, and tool changers. This
new combination of comprehensive offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker
and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control,
materials handling, machine operation, assembly, and welding.
“Shermine joins OnRobot at a time when the market for end-of-arm-tooling
is really beginning to boom,” said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot.
“The focus is moving away from the robot itself and on to all the things
that the robot arms can be equipped with to perform a wide variety of
different automation tasks in the manufacturing industries. Shermine has
extensive international experience in this area and we look forward to
her leadership in strengthening our global advantage.”
“As the leader in cobot accessories, it’s exciting to be part of a
company like OnRobot that has such a key understanding of what its
customers need,” said Gotfredsen. “I’m looking forward to working with
our sales channels, propelling our team to the next level, reaching
OnRobot’s ambitious targets.”
Shermine Gotfredsen had her first day at OnRobot on October 1st and is
now relocating with her husband and two children to Denmark, where the
family lived previously.
About OnRobot
OnRobot, based in Odense, Denmark, offers technologies — both hardware
and software — used in end-of-arm tooling, mainly for collaborative
robots (cobots). On Robot was established in 2015. In 2018 the company
merged with OptoForce from Hungary and Perception Robotics from the USA,
under the new name of OnRobot. In addition to the mergers, OnRobot
acquired Purple Robotics in 2018. OnRobot integrates grippers, sensors
and other cobot equipment to facilitate the use of the technology in
applications such as packaging, quality testing, material handling,
machine tending, assembly and welding, and is planning to acquire and
manufacture additional technologies with worldwide support. In addition
to its headquarters in Denmark, OnRobot now has consolidated sales
offices in Germany, China, U.S., Malaysia and Hungary. For more
information, visit www.onrobot.com.
