Onapsis : Launches The Onapsis : nCase Partner Program

Business-Critical Application Protection Leader Introduces Four-Pillar Strategy for System Integrators, MSSP, Tech Alliance and VAR Partners

Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application protection, today announced the official launch of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program. This new program opens business opportunities for partners in the fast-growing market of protecting business-critical SAP and Oracle applications as they migrate to the cloud and drive digital transformations for the Global 2000.

The Onapsis nCase Partner Program is led by Darren Gaeta, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances and Channels. Prior to Onapsis, Gaeta built and scaled successful alliance and channel programs for cybersecurity solutions for Anomali, Securonix and HP Arcsight. This new partner program is built on a four-pillar strategy, which was developed by Gaeta several years ago with the goal of reaching strategic system integrators, managed security service providers (MSSPs), technology alliance partners and value-added resellers (VARs).

“We’re excited to see this next phase of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program come to fruition as our strategic alliances grow,” said Chris Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Onapsis. “As modern companies focus on complex digital transformation projects and cloud migrations, it’s crucial to ensure the availability, security and compliance of the mission-critical processes that help run their businesses. The Onapsis nCase Partner Program extends the reach of our mission to empower organizations to protect their business-critical applications.”

Onapsis partners gain access to the company’s specialized knowledge base, expertise and insights into best practices for ensuring the availability, security and compliance of business-critical applications, including actionable information about the key quality, security and compliance issues that need to be addressed during SAP S/4HANA projects and cloud migrations for SAP and Oracle.

Additional benefits to partners include:

New product and service offerings that support emerging business-critical application transformation, cloud migration and regulatory compliance use cases

Improved revenue margins with a trusted leader in protecting business-critical applications

Participation in deal registration by reselling Onapsis technology solutions

Access to Onapsis market-leading technology for use in consulting engagements

The ability to incorporate Onapsis technology, experts and analytics into managed security service offerings

Product integrations to drive value within the security and audit ecosystem

Exclusive access to sales and technical training, as well as branding and lead generation programs

Significant services revenue built around Onapsis implementations

The official launch of the Onapsis nCase Partner Program comes on the heels of Gaeta’s recognition to CRN’s 2020 list of Channel Chiefs. This annual list, which was released in February, recognizes the top vendor executives who continually demonstrate exemplary leadership, influence, innovation and growth for the IT channel, with cutting-edge strategies and partnerships.

Additionally, the Onapsis nCase Partner Program has been included in CRN’s 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel, based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

To learn more about Onapsis’s partner program and how to join, please visit: https://www.onapsis.com/partners/why-partner-onapsis.

About Onapsis™

Onapsis protects the business-critical applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform uniquely delivers actionable insight, secure change, automated governance and continuous monitoring for mission-critical systems—ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM and BI applications—from well-known vendors such as SAP, Oracle and leading SaaS platforms.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina. We proudly serve more than 300 of the world’s leading brands, including 20% of the Fortune 100, 6 of the top 10 automotive companies, 5 of the top 10 chemical companies, 4 of the top 10 technology companies and 3 of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities in business-critical applications. The reach of our threat research and platform is broadened through leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC and Verizon—making Onapsis solutions the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect their cloud, hybrid and on-premises business-critical information and processes.

For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

