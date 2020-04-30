Onapsis : Recognized in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Gartner Acknowledges the Importance of Mission-Critical Business Applications by Highlighting One of the Security Capabilities of The Onapsis Platform

Onapsis, the leader in mission-critical business application protection, today announced its code security capabilities of The Onapsis Platform have been recognized by Gartner with the company’s placement in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing1.

Gartner’s report evaluated 11 vendors that provide products and services designed to analyze and test applications for security vulnerabilities. Onapsis stands out as the only vendor focused on protecting mission-critical business applications from SAP and Oracle as well as cloud applications such as WorkDay, Salesforce, SuccessFactors, Concur, Ariba and others. In a market increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks on core business functions, Onapsis is strategically positioned to support the continuous improvement cycle for mission-critical business applications—delivering protection, integrity and compliance from development through production.

“While we are pleased to be recognized in the Gartner Application Security Testing Magic Quadrant, testing mission-critical business applications is only one component of The Onapsis Platform, our comprehensive solution for providing advanced protection, compliance automation and operational resiliency,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO, Onapsis. “Critical applications such as ERP, CRM, HCM, SCM, BI and others are the lifeblood of the business and must be protected. Only Onapsis can help prevent attacks on these mission-critical business applications starting with code analysis and keeping you protected in production environments with continuous monitoring, policy enforcement and threat alerting.”

Onapsis purpose-built The Onapsis Platform to fit into each stage of an organization’s DevSecOps process. Not only does The Onapsis Platform help ensure quality, security and compliance starting in code development (for which Gartner is recognizing the company in this Magic Quadrant), it also provides assessment of system vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, continuous monitoring and alerting of internal and external threats and enforcement of critical configuration policies and settings. The visibility and information that Onapsis delivers ensures application integrity, security and compliance as well as provides confidence and readiness for cloud migrations and digital transformation projects.

“Onapsis code analysis capabilities help developers and security operations teams with security testing, making it easier to automate and integrate into existing processes to deliver more robust applications faster, securely and more cost-effectively,” said Anshuman Kanwar, General Manager of Products and Technology, Onapsis. “With a comprehensive solution for protecting mission-critical business applications, our customers realize significant value with the Onapsis Platform and look to us as a market leader.”

The Onapsis Platform is designed for cross-functional collaboration among IT, cybersecurity, development and GRC teams responsible for mission-critical application protection, operational resiliency and compliance. With The Onapsis Platform, customers reduce the cost of security testing associated with application modernization by 80 percent, accelerate cloud migration projects by 50 percent and automate 90 percent of manual audit reporting tasks.

To learn more, Gartner clients can read the 2020 Application Security Testing Magic Quadrant report here: https://www.gartner.com/doc/3984345?ref=AnalystProfile&srcId=1-4554397745.

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing,” Mark Horvath, Dale Gardner, and Dionisio Zumerle, April 2020.

About Onapsis™

Onapsis protects the mission-critical applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform uniquely delivers actionable insight, secure change, automated governance and continuous monitoring for mission-critical systems—ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM and BI applications—from well-known vendors such as SAP, Oracle and leading cloud applications.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina. We proudly serve more than 300 of the world’s leading brands, including 20 percent of the Fortune 100, 6 of the top 10 automotive companies, 5 of the top 10 chemical companies, 4 of the top 10 technology companies and 3 of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities in mission-critical applications. The reach of our threat research and platform is broadened through leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC and Verizon—making Onapsis solutions the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect their cloud, hybrid and on-premises mission-critical information and processes.

For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

