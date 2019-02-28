Onapsis : Technology to Be Used by IBM X-Force Red to Help Organizations Uncover Critical Vulnerabilities

Onapsis,
the global leaders in ERP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced
IBM Security’s team of veteran hackers, X-Force
Red, will use its ERP technology to help organizations identify
exploitable vulnerabilities in their business-critical applications.
X-Force Red will use Onapsis’ ERP technology when performing
vulnerability assessments and penetration testing against SAP and Oracle
applications to help quickly uncover known and unknown vulnerabilities.
Customers can access X-Force Red’s services through the X-Force Red
Portal, the team’s cloud-based communications and collaboration
platform. Using the X-Force Red Portal, customers can sign up for tests
and assessments, check their status, view findings as they are
uncovered, view remediation recommendations, and communicate directly
with X-Force Red testers, eliminating time-consuming back and forth and
the manual sharing of spreadsheets.
“We are very excited to be a part of X-Force Red’s vulnerability
assessment offering. In the face of explosive growth in attacks to ERP
systems, as evidenced by the US
Department of Homeland Security releasing two critical alerts in the
past three years, organizations have realized they must incorporate ERP
continuous vulnerability assessment and monitoring into their security
programs. With Onapsis’ patented ERP cybersecurity technology, combined
with X-Force Red’s security expertise and attacker mindset,
organizations can now quickly understand their security posture, and
receive actionable information on how to ensure the core of their
business is secure,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and Co-founder, Onapsis Inc.
“SAP and Oracle ERP are applications that many organizations use for
sensitive business processes,” said Charles Henderson, Global Partner
and Head of X-Force Red. “Because of their importance and the kind of
data they hold, it is crucial these applications are scanned and tested
continuously so that critical vulnerabilities can be remediated before
attackers find them. Our collaboration with Onapsis will make that
mission come to fruition.”
X-Force Red delivers vulnerability assessment and security testing
programs that focus on uncovering vulnerabilities across applications,
hardware, personnel, internet-connected devices, networks, cars, ATMs,
blockchain and just about everything else. The team is comprised of
veteran hackers who apply the same tools, techniques, practices and
mindset as attackers, uncovering exploitable vulnerabilities that may
lead criminals to the crowned jewels.
This collaboration further highlights Onapsis’ increased effort on
growing the global ERP security partner ecosystem. Onapsis also works
closely with the IBM Security Services group for protecting, continuous
monitoring, addressing compliance and enabling cloud migrations of some
of the world’s largest organizations.
About Onapsis
Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection
of your SAP and Oracle applications, keeping them compliant and safe
from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global
enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and
processes that run their businesses.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including
many of the Global 2000. Onapsis's solutions are also the de-facto
standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture,
Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.
Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform™, which is the
most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market.
Unlike generic security products, Onapsis's context-aware solutions
deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well
as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce
risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open
interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and
network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise
applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response
management programs.
These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, who
continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting
SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts at the Onapsis Research
Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyberattacks and have uncovered
and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting
SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as
well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. Onapsis
has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security
Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which
describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology
powering the Onapsis Security Platform™. This patented technology is
well known, industry wide, and has gained Onapsis recognition on the
Deloitte Technology Top 500, as a Red Herring North America Top 100
company and a SINET 16 Innovator.
For more information, please visit www.onapsis.com,
or connect with us on Twitter,
Google+,
or LinkedIn.
Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis,
Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks
of their respective owners.
