Onapsis : Unveils First-of-its-Kind Business-Critical Application Protection Platform

08/06/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

Integrated Solution Centralizes Code and Application Vulnerability Analysis, Change Assurance, Compliance Auditing and Threat Detection Capabilities for SAP and Oracle EBS Customers; Provides Collaborative Platform to Protect and Optimize Business-critical Applications

Black Hat 2019 Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application protection, announced today the latest release of the Onapsis Platform™, which delivers next-generation actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities to help optimize and protect business-critical applications.

Organizations that run their business on SAP, Oracle E-Business Suite and leading cloud-based platforms including Concur, Ariba and SuccessFactors are facing increasing pressure to balance strategic transformation initiatives with application performance, regulatory compliance and cybersecurity requirements. This tug-of-war compounds operating costs, inefficiencies and vulnerabilities while delaying digital readiness projects.

The Onapsis Platform is designed for cross-functional collaboration among the IT, cybersecurity, development and GRC teams responsible for business-critical application performance and protection, allowing them to optimize workflows, automate manual tasks and reduce costs. Only the Onapsis Platform enables teams to:

  • Embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle EBS modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives;
  • Secure business-critical applications at the code, application and system level against internal and external threats;
  • Control change and mitigate operational risks associated with routine application and system maintenance, patching and modernization;
  • Establish an automated, repeatable and accurate compliance reporting and audit process for key regulatory mandates including SOX, GDPR and PCI.

This latest release of the Onapsis Platform brings together award-winning tools from Virtual Forge and the Onapsis Security Platform to deliver a first-of-its-kind business-critical application protection solution. The new Onapsis Platform consists of four distinct and powerful modules:

  • Assess: Actionable insight so development and security teams can quickly and easily discover, assess, prioritize and improve code quality and eliminate application vulnerabilities;
  • Control: Secure change to inspect, manage and accelerate maintenance and modernization workflows while controlling configuration so business application administrators and architects can focus on optimizing and modernizing systems with confidence;
  • Comply: Automated governance that enables compliance, IT and business application administration teams with powerful enforcement and reporting capabilities to ensure an organization’s core business applications and sensitive data are safe and compliant;
  • Defend: Continuous monitoring delivers complete, real-time visibility into business applications and arms security operations center (SOC) and incident response (IR) teams with the capabilities to respond to internal and external threats.

“Many of the world’s leading organizations rely on Onapsis to protect the business-critical applications that allow them to meet today’s modern business requirements,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO at Onapsis. “As the threat of these high-value assets continues to rise, we are dedicated to delivering the continued innovation that our customers have come to expect. With the launch of the Onapsis Platform, we are proud to deliver the confidence that their business-critical applications are safe and compliant even in the face of today’s quickly evolving threat landscape—all delivered through a single, comprehensive solution.”

The latest release of the Onapsis Platform follows the company’s recent acquisition of Virtual Forge, a strategic alliance with Verizon, the release of the industry’s only Business Risk Illustration assessment, a partnership with deepwatch to launch the industry’s first managed business application threat detection and monitoring service and notable threat research on 10KBLAZE, which shed light on new critical public exploits of SAP misconfigurations.

About Onapsis
Onapsis protects the applications that run the global economy. Only Onapsis delivers a next-generation business application platform that provides the actionable insight, change assurance, automated governance and continuous monitoring capabilities required by cross-functional teams to discover risk, optimize workflows, control change and automate reporting. Onapsis’s wholistic approach empowers enterprise organizations to embrace and accelerate SAP and Oracle EBS modernization, cloud and mobility initiatives while keeping their ERP, CRM, PLM, HCM, SCM, BI and cloud-based business-critical applications protected and compliant.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, and with regional offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, Onapsis proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands and organizations, including many of the Global 2000. Through our unique strategic alliances with leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, PwC and Verizon, Onapsis solutions have become the de-facto standard in helping organizations protect what matters most. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
