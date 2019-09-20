Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Onassis Mining Group has changed its corporate name to Onassis Holdings Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Mining Group, Inc. (OTC: ONSS) (the "Company") has announced that it has changed its corporate name to Onassis Holdings Corp.  The name change reflects the Company's change to acting as a holding company for health care products, cosmetics, biotech, CBD infused product.  There has been no change of control of the Company. To reflect is new business focus, the Company has formed a new wholly-owned subsidiary named Ananda Labs, Inc.  The Company's Onassis Gold subsidiary will continue to focus on mining licenses.

The Company will be submitting notice to FINRA of the name change.

Forward-Looking Statements:  Any information contained within this news release, which is not historical data, may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain assumptions.  Actual results could differ materially from the assumptions currently anticipated.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onassis-mining-group-has-changed-its-corporate-name-to-onassis-holdings-corp-300922630.html

SOURCE Onassis Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pEKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pPTC THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
04:31pPARKER DRILLING : Announces Debt Reduction
PR
04:31pRIVERNORTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC : . Announces Rights Offering
PR
04:31pMORGAN STANLEY EMERGING MARKETS DOMESTIC : Certain Morgan Stanley Closed-End Funds Declare Quarterly Dividends
BU
04:31pALTRIA : Recommends Rejection of Amended Mini-Tender Offer by TRC
BU
04:30pNF ENERGY SAVING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:30pLong Blockchain Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement for Sale of its Beverage Subsidiary Long Island Brand Beverages
GL
04:29pTORTOISE : Completes Acquisition of Advisory Research's Midstream Energy Business
BU
04:29pAltos Hornos Updates on Operating and Financial Normalization Process
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group