OncLive :® Adds University of Colorado Cancer Center to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on offering oncology professionals the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, expands its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the University of Colorado Cancer Center.

“We are proud to be working with the University of Colorado Cancer Center,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “Their world-renowned experts and breakthroughs are transforming cancer care, and we are happy to partner with them to work toward better patient outcomes in oncology.”

Nationally and internationally recognized cancer experts practice at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, which aims to deliver world-class outcomes to patients by using cutting-edge treatments, clinical trials and multidisciplinary clinics. As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Colorado and one of just four in the 10-state Rocky Mountain region, the University of Colorado Cancer Center’s breakthroughs offer hope.

“We are excited about our collaboration with OncLive, it will help us share our research and clinical studies with the rest of the cancer community,” said Richard Schulick, M.D., MBA, director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center and chair of surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. “By sharing our findings we are able to improve the future of cancer care and fulfill our vision to ‘prevent and concur cancer, together.’”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, OncLive® will work with the University of Colorado Cancer Center to share exclusive clinical content and position its health care professionals as leaders in oncology.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

