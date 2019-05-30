OncLive® Announces Global Expo Challenge: Innovative Technology in Cancer Care

Submissions can be submitted until Aug. 1

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, is accepting submissions for the Global Expo Challenge: Innovative Technology in Cancer Care, in which participants will identify concrete methods to combine current technology with oncology to create an innovative product designed to improve physicians’ clinical practice and/or patient outcomes.

The challenge is open to individuals in the healthcare field, including academic and community oncologists, managed care specialists, pharmacists, and allied health professionals, who wish to fulfill unmet medical needs using current or future technology. Finalists will be requested to present their submissions at the OncLive® Global Expo on Oct. 13.

“Technology is rapidly advancing and has the potential to positively effect healthcare in many ways,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “This challenge will give participants the opportunity to come up with ideas on how they can use new technologies to solve a problem that oncologists face.”

Submissions are open from now until Thursday, Aug. 1. All entries will be judged and voted on by a panel of qualified judges who will pick six finalists. The finalists will partake in a live, final pitch-off during the OncLive® Global Expo. During this pitch-off, six finalists from the online challenge will present their ideas before a live audience and panel of judges. The first-place winner will receive $15,000 and the second-place winner will receive $7,500.

“The OncLive® Global Expo Challenge provides a unique opportunity for health care professionals to share their creative ideas on how to use technology to solve problems they see in their careers,” said Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive®.

The OncLive® Global Expo, which will take place Oct. 11-13 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, is a three-day medical meeting with the goal of bringing together academic and community oncologists along with other health care professionals in an innovative format to share numerous updates in oncology. The conference includes topics in various tumor types and will cover immunotherapy, innovations in cancer research, cancer genetics, biomarkers, future directions and tumor agnostic approaches. Additionally, there will be several breakout sessions highlighting technologies, professional development, how to improve cancer centers and more. To learn more about the OncLive® Global Expo and register, click here.

