OncLive® Announces Global Expo Challenge: Innovative Technology in Cancer Care

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing
oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information
they need to provide the best patient care, is accepting submissions for
the Global
Expo Challenge: Innovative Technology in Cancer Care, in
which participants will identify concrete methods to combine current
technology with oncology to create an innovative product designed to
improve physicians’ clinical practice and/or patient outcomes.
The challenge is open to individuals in the healthcare field, including
academic and community oncologists, managed care specialists,
pharmacists, and allied health professionals, who wish to fulfill unmet
medical needs using current or future technology. Finalists will be
requested to present their submissions at the OncLive® Global Expo on
Oct. 13.
“Technology is rapidly advancing and has the potential to positively
effect healthcare in many ways,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president
of MJH Associates Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “This challenge will
give participants the opportunity to come up with ideas on how they can
use new technologies to solve a problem that oncologists face.”
Submissions are open from now until Thursday, Aug. 1. All entries will
be judged and voted on by a panel of qualified judges who will pick six
finalists. The finalists will partake in a live, final pitch-off during
the OncLive® Global Expo. During this pitch-off, six finalists from the
online challenge will present their ideas before a live audience and
panel of judges. The first-place winner will receive $15,000 and the
second-place winner will receive $7,500.
“The OncLive® Global Expo Challenge provides a unique opportunity for
health care professionals to share their creative ideas on how to use
technology to solve problems they see in their careers,” said Robert
Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive®.
The OncLive® Global Expo, which will take place Oct. 11-13 at the
Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Florida, is a three-day
medical meeting with the goal of bringing together academic and
community oncologists along with other health care professionals in an
innovative format to share numerous updates in oncology. The conference
includes topics in various tumor types and will cover immunotherapy,
innovations in cancer research, cancer genetics, biomarkers, future
directions and tumor agnostic approaches. Additionally, there will be
several breakout sessions highlighting technologies, professional
development, how to improve cancer centers and more. To learn more about
the OncLive® Global Expo and register, click here.
