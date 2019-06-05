Log in
OncLive® Announces Winners From the OncLive National Fellows Forum®: Gyn-Onc

06/05/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

OncLive® selected 49 fellows to attend the program.

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, recently hosted its second OncLive National Fellows Forum®: Gyn-Onc, at which, out of 49 presenters, one winner was selected for each of four categories.

“We are excited to once again host the OncLive National Fellows Forum®: Gyn-Onc and present four fellows as winners,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “The winners in each category were chosen by faculty because they showed a high level of understanding in impressive presentations either orally or through a visual.”

A board comprising 11 esteemed faculty members, led by Dr. Mario M. Leitao Jr. of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, chose 49 fellows to present at the forum, based on their abstract submissions. For each category, the faculty selected one winner:

  • Best Science in an Abstract — Presented Orally: Dr. Emily Hinchcliff of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Best Science in an Abstract — Presented Through Poster: Dr. Zenas Chang of University of Minnesota
  • Best Overall Abstract Presentation — Presented Orally: Dr. Karen Levy of Stanford University
  • Best Overall Abstract Presentation — Presented Through Poster: Dr. Justin Gorski of University of Kentucky

“We believe giving oncology fellows an opportunity to network with leaders and peers and discuss their research can be extremely beneficial to their development into esteemed doctors,” said Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive®. “We are proud to help the fellows further their careers and improve their knowledge through the OncLive National Fellows Forum®: Gyn-Onc.”

To learn more about OncLive National Fellows Forum®: Gyn-Onc, click here.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
