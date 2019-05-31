Log in
OncLive® : Inducts the 2019 Class of Giants of Cancer Care®

05/31/2019 | 09:26am EDT

OncLive® is proud to honor the inductees of the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® recognition program. Last night, the program recognized 15 respected health care professionals who are advancing the field of oncology by their contributions to research and clinical practice. The inductees were honored at the seventh annual Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Ceremony on May 30 at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005345/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“The Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Ceremony was an amazing event,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of OncLive®. “It is our pleasure to honor these leaders in oncology at the reception each year. We are proud to be able to celebrate their accomplishments with them.”

Nominated by the oncology community, all finalists are selected by an elite seven-member advisory board of world-renowned oncologists. The finalists in each category are then voted on by a 120-plus member selection committee comprising world-leading physicians in the oncology space. Inductees have been selected in 15 categories: breast cancer; cancer diagnostics; community outreach, education and/or cancer policy; gastrointestinal cancer; genitourinary cancer; gynecologic malignancies; leukemia; lung cancer; lymphoma; melanoma and other skin cancers; myeloma; pediatric oncology; prevention/genetics, supportive, palliative and/or geriatric care, and translational science.

These are the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® inductees:

  • Breast Cancer – Dr. Eric P. Winer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School
  • Cancer Diagnostics – Charles M. Perou, Ph.D., University of North Carolina School of Medicine/Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Community Outreach, Education, and/or Cancer Policy Dr. Richard Pazdur, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • Gastrointestinal Cancer Dr. Alan P. Venook, University of California, San Francisco/Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Genitourinary Cancer – Dr. Bernard J. Escudier, Institute Gustave Roussy, Paris, France
  • Gynecologic Malignancies Dr. Beth Y. Karlan, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
  • Leukemia Dr. Frederick R. Appelbaum, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/University of Washington
  • Lung Cancer – Dr. David H. Johnson, The University of Texas Southwest Medical Center
  • Lymphoma Dr. Saul A. Rosenberg, Stanford University
  • Melanoma & Other Skin Cancers Dr. F. Stephen Hodi, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
  • Myeloma Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Mayo Clinic
  • Pediatric Oncology Dr. Donald Pinkel, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
  • Prevention/Genetics Dr. Henry T. Lynch, Creighton University
  • Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care Dr. Jamie H. Von Roenn, American Society of Clinical Oncology
  • Translational Science – Susan B. Horwitz, Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Additionally, nominations are now open for the 2020 Giants of Cancer Care®. Click here to submit a nomination.

Supporters of the event are Athenex, Incyte, Lilly, Ipsen, and Mylan

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for MJH Associates, Inc. Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research, and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers, and advocacy groups.

About Giants of Cancer Care®

Giants of Cancer Care® celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of 120-plus eminent oncologists, researchers, and clinicians choose honorees from several different tumor types and specialty categories.


© Business Wire 2019
