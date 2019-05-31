OncLive® : Inducts the 2019 Class of Giants of Cancer Care®

OncLive® is proud to honor the inductees of the 2019 Giants of Cancer
Care® recognition program. Last night, the program recognized 15
respected health care professionals who are advancing the field of
oncology by their contributions to research and clinical practice. The
inductees were honored at the seventh annual Giants of Cancer Care®
Awards Ceremony on May 30 at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.
“The Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Ceremony was an amazing event,” said
Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of
OncLive®. “It is our pleasure to honor these leaders in oncology at the
reception each year. We are proud to be able to celebrate their
accomplishments with them.”
Nominated by the oncology community, all finalists are selected by an
elite seven-member advisory board of world-renowned oncologists. The
finalists in each category are then voted on by a 120-plus member
selection committee comprising world-leading physicians in the oncology
space. Inductees have been selected in 15 categories: breast cancer;
cancer diagnostics; community outreach, education and/or cancer policy;
gastrointestinal cancer; genitourinary cancer; gynecologic malignancies;
leukemia; lung cancer; lymphoma; melanoma and other skin cancers;
myeloma; pediatric oncology; prevention/genetics, supportive, palliative
and/or geriatric care, and translational science.
These are the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® inductees:
-
Breast Cancer – Dr. Eric P. Winer, Dana-Farber Cancer
Institute/Harvard Medical School
-
Cancer Diagnostics – Charles M. Perou, Ph.D., University of
North Carolina School of Medicine/Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer
Center
-
Community Outreach, Education, and/or Cancer Policy – Dr.
Richard Pazdur, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
-
Gastrointestinal Cancer – Dr. Alan P. Venook, University
of California, San Francisco/Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer
Center
-
Genitourinary Cancer – Dr. Bernard J. Escudier, Institute
Gustave Roussy, Paris, France
-
Gynecologic Malignancies – Dr. Beth Y. Karlan, David
Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
-
Leukemia – Dr. Frederick R. Appelbaum, Fred Hutchinson
Cancer Research Center/University of Washington
-
Lung Cancer – Dr. David H. Johnson, The University of Texas
Southwest Medical Center
-
Lymphoma – Dr. Saul A. Rosenberg, Stanford University
-
Melanoma & Other Skin Cancers – Dr. F. Stephen Hodi, Dana-Farber
Cancer Institute
-
Myeloma – Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Mayo Clinic
-
Pediatric Oncology – Dr. Donald Pinkel, St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital
-
Prevention/Genetics – Dr. Henry T. Lynch, Creighton
University
-
Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care – Dr. Jamie H.
Von Roenn, American Society of Clinical Oncology
-
Translational Science – Susan B. Horwitz, Ph.D., Albert
Einstein College of Medicine
Additionally, nominations are now open for the 2020 Giants of Cancer
Care®. Click here
to submit a nomination.
