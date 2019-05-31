OncLive® : Inducts the 2019 Class of Giants of Cancer Care®

OncLive® is proud to honor the inductees of the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® recognition program. Last night, the program recognized 15 respected health care professionals who are advancing the field of oncology by their contributions to research and clinical practice. The inductees were honored at the seventh annual Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Ceremony on May 30 at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

“The Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Ceremony was an amazing event,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of OncLive®. “It is our pleasure to honor these leaders in oncology at the reception each year. We are proud to be able to celebrate their accomplishments with them.”

Nominated by the oncology community, all finalists are selected by an elite seven-member advisory board of world-renowned oncologists. The finalists in each category are then voted on by a 120-plus member selection committee comprising world-leading physicians in the oncology space. Inductees have been selected in 15 categories: breast cancer; cancer diagnostics; community outreach, education and/or cancer policy; gastrointestinal cancer; genitourinary cancer; gynecologic malignancies; leukemia; lung cancer; lymphoma; melanoma and other skin cancers; myeloma; pediatric oncology; prevention/genetics, supportive, palliative and/or geriatric care, and translational science.

These are the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® inductees:

Breast Cancer – Dr. Eric P. Winer, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School Cancer Diagnostics – Charles M. Perou, Ph.D., University of North Carolina School of Medicine/Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of North Carolina School of Medicine/Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Community Outreach, Education, and/or Cancer Policy – Dr. Richard Pazdur, U.S . Food and Drug Administration

– U.S Food and Drug Administration Gastrointestinal Cancer – Dr. Alan P. Venook, University of California, San Francisco/Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

– University of California, San Francisco/Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center Genitourinary Cancer – Dr. Bernard J. Escudier, Institute Gustave Roussy, Paris, France

Institute Gustave Roussy, Paris, France Gynecologic Malignancies – Dr. Beth Y. Karlan, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA

– David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA Leukemia – Dr. Frederick R. Appelbaum, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/University of Washington

– Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/University of Washington Lung Cancer – Dr. David H. Johnson, The University of Texas Southwest Medical Center

The University of Texas Southwest Medical Center Lymphoma – Dr. Saul A. Rosenberg, Stanford University

– Stanford University Melanoma & Other Skin Cancers – Dr. F. Stephen Hodi, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

– Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Myeloma – Dr. S. Vincent Rajkumar, Mayo Clinic

– Mayo Clinic Pediatric Oncology – Dr. Donald Pinkel, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

– St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Prevention/Genetics – Dr. Henry T. Lynch, Creighton University

– Creighton University Supportive, Palliative, and/or Geriatric Care – Dr. Jamie H. Von Roenn, American Society of Clinical Oncology

– American Society of Clinical Oncology Translational Science – Susan B. Horwitz, Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine

About Giants of Cancer Care®

Giants of Cancer Care® celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of 120-plus eminent oncologists, researchers, and clinicians choose honorees from several different tumor types and specialty categories.

