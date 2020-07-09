OncLive :® Launches Institutional Perspectives in Cancer Virtual Meeting Series (IPC)

Virtual meetings will educate attendees on updates and breakthroughs in cancer management

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with current and insightful information on patient care, has announced the launch of its newest meeting series, Institutional Perspectives in Cancer (IPC).

“We are so proud to launch our IPC meeting series,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “Similar to our State of the Science series, these meetings will bring together experts in specific therapeutic areas to educate oncologists on their specialties, but this time, participants can learn from the comfort of their own home.”

Each summit and webinar is designed to educate health care professionals on the clinical benefits associated with new science driving new thinking in cancer management. Attendees will improve their knowledge of novel treatment approaches and leave the event with the confidence and intent to apply state-of-the-art treatment strategies to care for their patients.

The IPC meetings assemble academic, community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines from medical and surgical oncology. Specialist experts will serve as faculty for these premier oncology meetings, which focus on the most relevant cancer topics to ultimately improve patient care. Each event is dedicated to the latest research in one of the following therapeutic areas: breast cancer, lung cancer, genitourinary and prostate cancer, hematology or melanoma.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

