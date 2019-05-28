Log in
OncLive® : Presents Live Coverage of 2019 Annual Oncology Meeting in Chicago

05/28/2019 | 04:09pm BST

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, presents OncLive® News Network On-Location, where host Gina Columbus will provide live coverage of the 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago.

“The Annual Meeting brings together oncology professionals to learn and network,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “We are excited to be bringing back our OncLive® News Network On-Location to provide comprehensive coverage of the meeting.”

OncLive®’s Columbus will speak with numerous key opinion leaders, doctors and oncology experts. The coverage will be updated live on onclive.com and on Twitter @OncLive. The key faculty she will speak with include:

  • Dr. Robert Ferris, director of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, professor of Oncology, associate vice chancellor for Cancer Research, and professor of Otolaryngology, of Immunology, and of Radiation Oncology and co-director, Tumor Microenvironment Center.
  • Dr. Bradley Monk, professor and director of the division of gynecologic oncology at Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Arizona Oncology
  • Dr. Shubham Pant, associate professor, department of investigational cancer therapeutics, division of cancer medicine; associate director, department of pancreatic cancer research, division of cancer medicine; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Dr. Sara Tolaney, associate director, Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers; director, clinical trials, breast oncology; senior physician; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive®, added, “We are looking forward to covering this iconic oncology meeting and keeping our audience up-to-date on breaking news as it happens.”

To receive a reminder of when the broadcast goes live each night, please visit bit.ly/2EdAwtM

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
