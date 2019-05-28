OncLive® : Presents Live Coverage of 2019 Annual Oncology Meeting in Chicago

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on
providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful
information they need to offer the best patient care, presents OncLive®
News Network On-Location, where host Gina Columbus will provide live
coverage of the 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago.
“The Annual Meeting brings together oncology professionals to learn and
network,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates,
Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “We are excited to be
bringing back our OncLive® News Network On-Location to
provide comprehensive coverage of the meeting.”
OncLive®’s Columbus will speak with numerous key opinion
leaders, doctors and oncology experts. The coverage will be updated live
on onclive.com
and on Twitter @OncLive.
The key faculty she will speak with include:
-
Dr. Robert Ferris, director of UPMC Hillman Cancer Center,
professor of Oncology, associate vice chancellor for Cancer Research,
and professor of Otolaryngology, of Immunology, and of Radiation
Oncology and co-director, Tumor Microenvironment Center.
-
Dr. Bradley Monk, professor and director of the division of
gynecologic oncology at Creighton University School of Medicine at St.
Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, Arizona Oncology
-
Dr. Shubham Pant, associate professor, department of
investigational cancer therapeutics, division of cancer medicine;
associate director, department of pancreatic cancer research, division
of cancer medicine; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
-
Dr. Sara Tolaney, associate director, Susan F. Smith Center for
Women’s Cancers; director, clinical trials, breast oncology; senior
physician; Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive®, added, “We are
looking forward to covering this iconic oncology meeting and keeping our
audience up-to-date on breaking news as it happens.”
To receive a reminder of when the broadcast goes live each night, please
visit bit.ly/2EdAwtM
About OncLive®
A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive®
offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide
the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH
Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®,
Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc.,
is a full-service health care communications company offering education,
research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE®
magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on
cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE®
reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005554/en/