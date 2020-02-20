Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OncLive® : Presents Live Coverage of the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:04am EST

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource providing oncology professionals with current, insightful information to help them deliver the best patient care, presents OncLive® News Network On-Location. Host Gina Columbus, Managing Editor of OncLive®, will provide live coverage of the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“We are excited to present coverage of this iconic meeting,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “Groundbreaking data are released at TCT, and we are proud to have OncLive® there to provide comprehensive analysis and keep our audience up to date.”

OncLive®’s Gina Columbus will report live from the conference floor with OncLive® News Network: On Location. She will broadcast a series of interviews related to transplantation, thrombotic microangiopathy, and endothelial injury with experts, who will discuss their thoughts and reactions to the data presented during the conference.

The TCT Meetings are the combined annual meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). Investigators, clinicians, laboratory technicians, clinical research professionals, nurses, pharmacists, administrators and allied health professionals benefit from a full scientific program that addresses the most timely issues in hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy.

Users can sign up to register for the broadcast, which will stream at 7 p.m. Eastern time. OncLive®’s coverage from the meeting can also be found at OncLive.com and on Twitter @OncLive.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aBORGWARNER : Provides Ultimate Heavy-Duty Starter Protection with Smart IMS and Over Crank Prevention Technology
PR
10:14aKOOTENAY SILVER : Recognized as a 2020 TSX Venture 50™ Company
AQ
10:12aJAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
10:12aHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:12aExperts at Infiniti Research Provide Strategic Growth Insights for International Chemical Companies in China on Their Latest Blog
BU
10:11aDERMIRA : SEC Filing - S-8 POS
PU
10:11aPOST : Premier Protein® Launches Protein Shakes with Oats, Ma...
PU
10:11aCPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announcement 1268/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
10:11aUnion Home Mortgage Becomes First Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians
BU
10:10aAnglo American Discloses All Mine Deaths in Industry Shift
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group