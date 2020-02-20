OncLive® : Presents Live Coverage of the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource providing oncology professionals with current, insightful information to help them deliver the best patient care, presents OncLive® News Network On-Location. Host Gina Columbus, Managing Editor of OncLive®, will provide live coverage of the 2020 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meetings in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 22.

“We are excited to present coverage of this iconic meeting,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of OncLive®. “Groundbreaking data are released at TCT, and we are proud to have OncLive® there to provide comprehensive analysis and keep our audience up to date.”

OncLive®’s Gina Columbus will report live from the conference floor with OncLive® News Network: On Location. She will broadcast a series of interviews related to transplantation, thrombotic microangiopathy, and endothelial injury with experts, who will discuss their thoughts and reactions to the data presented during the conference.

The TCT Meetings are the combined annual meetings of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). Investigators, clinicians, laboratory technicians, clinical research professionals, nurses, pharmacists, administrators and allied health professionals benefit from a full scientific program that addresses the most timely issues in hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy.

Users can sign up to register for the broadcast, which will stream at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

