OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Breast Cancer

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on breast cancer Wednesday, March 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the JW Marriott Chicago in Illinois. The summit will be chaired by Ruta D. Rao, M.D., associate professor of medical oncology, Rush University Medical Center.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing breast cancer specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as management of hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early-stage disease; updates in metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; and novel approaches for HER2-positive and metastatic triple-negative breast cancers. Presenters will also offer San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium updates, engage in peer exchanges and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts:

Melody A. Cobleigh, M.D., professor of medical oncology, Rush University Medical Center

professor of medical oncology, Rush University Medical Center Kristin Richardson, M.D., preventive medicine physician, Rush University Medical Center

preventive medicine physician, Rush University Medical Center April T. Swoboda, M.D., assistant professor of internal medicine, division of hematology, oncology and cell therapy, Rush Medical College

Hosted by OncLive®, State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

