OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Breast Cancer

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing
oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information
they need to provide the best patient care, will host its latest State
of the Science Summit™ on breast cancer Wednesday, March 13, from 5 to 9
p.m. at the JW Marriott Chicago in Illinois. The summit will be chaired
by Ruta D. Rao, M.D., associate professor of medical
oncology, Rush University Medical Center.
This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments
for patients with hematologic malignancies. Expert presenters will delve
into informative topics facing breast cancer specialists, oncologists,
nurses and other medical professionals, such as management of hormone
receptor-positive, HER2-negative early-stage disease; updates in
metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer; and
novel approaches for HER2-positive and metastatic triple-negative breast
cancers. Presenters will also offer San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
updates, engage in peer exchanges and address audience questions.
Presenters for the summit include the following experts:
-
Melody A. Cobleigh, M.D., professor of medical oncology, Rush
University Medical Center
-
Kristin Richardson, M.D., preventive medicine physician, Rush
University Medical Center
-
April T. Swoboda, M.D., assistant professor of internal
medicine, division of hematology, oncology and cell therapy, Rush
Medical College
Hosted by OncLive®, State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference
series that features medical experts from across the nation discussing
treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based
physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from
medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.
