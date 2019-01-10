OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

This summit will feature updates from ASCO GI

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 5-9 p.m. at the Westin Pasadena in California. The summit will be chaired by Marwan G. Fakih, M.D., professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; associate director for clinical investigations, Comprehensive Cancer Center; medical director, Judy & Bernard Briskin Center for Clinical Research; and co-director, gastrointestinal cancer program at City of Hope.

This interactive meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with GI malignancies. Expert presenters from City of Hope will delve into informative topics facing GI specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as American Society of Clinical Oncology GI cancers updates, metastatic colorectal cancer, novel therapies in advanced gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors and regional therapy for colorectal cancer. The presenters will also engage in a peer-exchange discussion and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts from City of Hope:

Joseph Chao, M.D. , assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research, and medical oncologist.

, assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research, and medical oncologist. Vincent Chung, M.D., FACP , assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; director of the phase 1 program; and medical oncologist.

, assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; director of the phase 1 program; and medical oncologist. Byrne Lee, M.D. , chief of upper GI and mixed tumor surgery service; associate clinical professor, division of surgical oncology, department of surgery; and surgical oncologist.

, chief of upper GI and mixed tumor surgery service; associate clinical professor, division of surgical oncology, department of surgery; and surgical oncologist. Daneng Li, M.D., assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; co-director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Program; and medical oncologist.

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@curetoday.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates Inc.’s Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.

