Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 04:12pm EST

This summit will feature updates from ASCO GI

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies on Tuesday, Jan. 29 from 5-9 p.m. at the Westin Pasadena in California. The summit will be chaired by Marwan G. Fakih, M.D., professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; associate director for clinical investigations, Comprehensive Cancer Center; medical director, Judy & Bernard Briskin Center for Clinical Research; and co-director, gastrointestinal cancer program at City of Hope.

This interactive meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with GI malignancies. Expert presenters from City of Hope will delve into informative topics facing GI specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as American Society of Clinical Oncology GI cancers updates, metastatic colorectal cancer, novel therapies in advanced gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors and regional therapy for colorectal cancer. The presenters will also engage in a peer-exchange discussion and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts from City of Hope:

  • Joseph Chao, M.D., assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research, and medical oncologist.
  • Vincent Chung, M.D., FACP, assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; director of the phase 1 program; and medical oncologist.
  • Byrne Lee, M.D., chief of upper GI and mixed tumor surgery service; associate clinical professor, division of surgical oncology, department of surgery; and surgical oncologist.
  • Daneng Li, M.D., assistant clinical professor, department of medical oncology and therapeutics research; co-director of the Neuroendocrine Tumor Program; and medical oncologist.

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@curetoday.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates Inc.’s Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pABERDEEN INCOME CREDIT STRATEGIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN GLOBAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pABERDEEN TOTAL DYNAMIC DIVIDEND FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
PR
04:21pNINE ENERGY SERVICE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:21pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : AB Announces December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management
PR
04:21pOrchid Island Capital Announces January 2019 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
GL
04:20pShopOne Enters Washington D.C. Market with Acquisition of Eastgate Shopping Center in Lanham, Maryland
BU
04:20pFIRST TRUST ADVISORS L.P. : Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
BU
04:20pABERDEEN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED : Announces Monthly Distribution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
4BASF : BASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
5MAIRE TECNIMONT SPA : MAIRE TECNIMONT : Chinese group swindles $18.5 million from Indian arm of Italian compan..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.