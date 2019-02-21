Log in
OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

02/21/2019 | 01:20pm EST

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to deliver the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina. The summit will be co-chaired by Autumn Jackson McRee, M.D., an associate professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, and John H. Strickler, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Center.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with gastrointestinal malignancies. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing GI malignancy specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals. The presenters will also engage in a peer-exchange discussion and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts:

  • Michael S. Lee, M.D., assistant professor of molecular therapeutics, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Niharika B. Mettu, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Center
  • Michael A. Morse, M.D., professor of medicine, department of surgery, Duke Cancer Center
  • Gary “Brad” Sherrill, M.D., hematologist/oncologist, Cone Health Cancer Center
  • Hope E. Uronis, M.D., M.H.S., associate professor of medicine, Duke Cancer Center

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
