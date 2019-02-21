OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to deliver the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies on Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham Airport at Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina. The summit will be co-chaired by Autumn Jackson McRee, M.D., an associate professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, and John H. Strickler, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Center.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with gastrointestinal malignancies. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing GI malignancy specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals. The presenters will also engage in a peer-exchange discussion and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts:

Michael S. Lee, M.D., assistant professor of molecular therapeutics, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

assistant professor of molecular therapeutics, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center Niharika B. Mettu, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Center

assistant professor of medicine at the Duke Cancer Center Michael A. Morse, M.D., professor of medicine, department of surgery, Duke Cancer Center

professor of medicine, department of surgery, Duke Cancer Center Gary “Brad” Sherrill, M.D., hematologist/oncologist, Cone Health Cancer Center

hematologist/oncologist, Cone Health Cancer Center Hope E. Uronis, M.D., M.H.S., associate professor of medicine, Duke Cancer Center

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

