OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Gastrointestinal Malignancies

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing
oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information
they need to deliver the best patient care, will host its latest State
of the Science Summit™ on gastrointestinal (GI) malignancies on Tuesday,
Feb. 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Raleigh-Durham
Airport at Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina. The summit
will be co-chaired by Autumn Jackson McRee, M.D., an associate
professor of medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, and John H.
Strickler, M.D., an assistant professor of medicine at the
Duke Cancer Center.
This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments
for patients with gastrointestinal malignancies. Expert presenters will
delve into informative topics facing GI malignancy specialists,
oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals. The presenters will
also engage in a peer-exchange discussion and address audience questions.
Presenters for the summit include the following experts:
-
Michael S. Lee, M.D., assistant professor of molecular
therapeutics, UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
-
Niharika B. Mettu, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of medicine
at the Duke Cancer Center
-
Michael A. Morse, M.D., professor of medicine, department of
surgery, Duke Cancer Center
-
Gary “Brad” Sherrill, M.D., hematologist/oncologist, Cone
Health Cancer Center
-
Hope E. Uronis, M.D., M.H.S., associate professor of medicine,
Duke Cancer Center
State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by
OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation
discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and
community-based physicians and health care professionals across key
disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.
