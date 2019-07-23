Log in
OncLive® : Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Genitourinary Cancers

07/23/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to provide the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on genitourinary cancers Tuesday, July 30, from 5 to 9:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Jacksonville Hotel in Florida. The summit will be chaired by Dr. Winston Tan, consultant, division of hematology/oncology, department of internal medicine, associate professor of medicine, Mayo Clinic.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients Genitourinary Cancers. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing genitourinary cancer specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as novel imaging in non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer, treatment of non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, advances in metastatic prostate cancer, the role of radiation therapy in prostate cancer, advanced urothelial cancer, and the role of cytoreductive nephrectomy in renal cell carcinoma. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts:

  • Dr. Steve Buskirk, consultant, department of radiation oncology, professor of radiation oncology, Mayo Clinic
  • Dr. Manoj Jain, nuclear medicine specialist, radiologist, Mayo Clinic
  • Dr. Richard W. Joseph, internist, oncologist, associate professor of oncology, Mayo Clinic
  • Dr. Manish Kohli, vice chair, department of genitourinary oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Dr. Parminder Singh, hematologist, internist, oncologist, Mayo Clinic
  • Dr. David Thiel, urologist, chair, Urology Mayo Clinic Florida

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc. Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
