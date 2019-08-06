OncLive® : Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Hematologic Malignancies

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on hematologic malignancies Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-9:05 p.m., at the Sofitel Los Angeles. The summit, with support from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, will be chaired by Gary J. Schiller, M.D., director of bone marrow/stem cell transplantation and a professor of hematology-oncology with UCLA Health.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies. Expert presenters will delve into issues facing hematologic malignancies specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals. Informative topics will include Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, benign hematologic disorders and the latest updates in chimeric antigen receptor T cells. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit will include the following experts from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:

Joshua P. Sasine, M.D., Ph.D., director, UCLA CAR T-Cell program clinical instructor

Christopher S. Seet, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist and oncologist

Sarah M. Larson, M.D., assistant professor, medical oncologist, department of medicine; director of training, hematology-oncology fellowship program; director, multiple myeloma program

John M. Timmerman, M.D., associate professor, UCLA lymphoma program, division of hematology and oncology, department of medicine

Kanwarpal S. Kahlon, M.D., hematologist and oncologist

Herbert A. Eradat, M.D., clinical assistant professor, department of hematology/oncology

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

