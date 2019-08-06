Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OncLive® : Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Hematologic Malignancies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on hematologic malignancies Thursday, Aug. 15, 5-9:05 p.m., at the Sofitel Los Angeles. The summit, with support from the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, will be chaired by Gary J. Schiller, M.D., director of bone marrow/stem cell transplantation and a professor of hematology-oncology with UCLA Health.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies. Expert presenters will delve into issues facing hematologic malignancies specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals. Informative topics will include Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, acute myeloid leukemia, benign hematologic disorders and the latest updates in chimeric antigen receptor T cells. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit will include the following experts from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:

  • Joshua P. Sasine, M.D., Ph.D., director, UCLA CAR T-Cell program clinical instructor
  • Christopher S. Seet, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist and oncologist
  • Sarah M. Larson, M.D., assistant professor, medical oncologist, department of medicine; director of training, hematology-oncology fellowship program; director, multiple myeloma program
  • John M. Timmerman, M.D., associate professor, UCLA lymphoma program, division of hematology and oncology, department of medicine
  • Kanwarpal S. Kahlon, M.D., hematologist and oncologist
  • Herbert A. Eradat, M.D., clinical assistant professor, department of hematology/oncology

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Life Sciences, Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research, and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers, and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pINSPYR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pAdvance Gold Begins Geophysical Survey at Tabasquena Project to Delineate Deeper Targets Below The Zone of Widespread Gold and Silver Mineralization in its Epithermal Vein System
NE
02:19pPERKINELMER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:19pGMP CAPITAL INC. : Announces Shareholder Approval of Sale of Its Capital Markets Business
AQ
02:19pBeyond Celiac Launches First-of-Its-Kind App for Patient Engagement in Celiac Disease Research
GL
02:17pVIEW FROM THE C-SUITE : Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer, Avicanna Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on July 18, 2019
AQ
02:15pCIECH : Information on the order to make the decision of the Head of the Małopolskie Province Customs and Tax Office in Krakow immediately enforceable
PU
02:15pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Orange Flag Evaluation Demonstrates F-35 and Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense Integration
PU
02:15pWEIS MARKETS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:15pCALIX : Expands Commitment to Software and Cloud Industry Standards by Joining prpl Foundation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD : ISRAEL CHEMICALS : Sirius Minerals suspends crucial $500 million bond sale, shares plun..
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi talks Universal with Tencent to tap music revival
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air's July passenger income lags forecast, shares drop
5CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group