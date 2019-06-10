OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing
oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information
they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of
the Science Summit™ on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on Monday,
June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Newton in Newton,
Massachusetts. The summit will be chaired by Dr. Lecia V. Sequist,
Landry Family associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical
School and director of the Center for Innovation in Early Cancer
Detection at Massachusetts General Hospital.
This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments
for patients with NSCLC. Expert presenters will delve into informative
topics facing lung cancer specialists, oncologists, nurses and other
medical professionals, such as lung cancer screening, radiation
oncology, stage 3 NSCLC, stage 4 small-cell lung cancer management,
EGFR-positive lung cancer management, ALK-positive lung cancer
management and emerging biomarkers in NSCLC. The presenters will also
engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.
Presenters for the summit include the following experts from
Massachusetts General Hospital:
-
Anna F. Farago, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor at
Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic
Cancers
-
Dr. Justin F. Gainor, assistant professor of medicine at
Harvard Medical School, director of targeted immunotherapy
-
Dr. Katie Keane, instructor in radiation oncology
at Harvard Medical School
-
Dr. Michael Lanuti, director of thoracic oncology, division of
thoracic surgery
-
Inga Lennes, M.D., MBA, M.P.H., senior vice president of
performance improvement and service excellence of the Mass General
Physicians Organization, medical director of ambulatory services,
director of clinical quality
-
Dr. Jessica Lin, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical
School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers and the
Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies
-
Dr. Zosia Piotrowska, instructor at Harvard Medical
School
-
Alice Shaw, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at
Harvard Medical School, Paula O’Keeffe endowed chair in thoracic
oncology, director of thoracic oncology
State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by
OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation
discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and
community-based physicians and health care professionals across key
disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.
