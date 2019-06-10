OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on Monday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Newton in Newton, Massachusetts. The summit will be chaired by Dr. Lecia V. Sequist, Landry Family associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Innovation in Early Cancer Detection at Massachusetts General Hospital.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with NSCLC. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing lung cancer specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as lung cancer screening, radiation oncology, stage 3 NSCLC, stage 4 small-cell lung cancer management, EGFR-positive lung cancer management, ALK-positive lung cancer management and emerging biomarkers in NSCLC. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts from Massachusetts General Hospital:

Anna F. Farago, M.D., Ph.D. , assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers

, assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers Dr. Justin F. Gainor , assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, director of targeted immunotherapy

, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, director of targeted immunotherapy Dr. Katie Keane , instructor in radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School

, instructor in radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School Dr. Michael Lanuti , director of thoracic oncology, division of thoracic surgery

, director of thoracic oncology, division of thoracic surgery Inga Lennes, M.D., MBA, M.P.H. , senior vice president of performance improvement and service excellence of the Mass General Physicians Organization, medical director of ambulatory services, director of clinical quality

, senior vice president of performance improvement and service excellence of the Mass General Physicians Organization, medical director of ambulatory services, director of clinical quality Dr. Jessica Lin , instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers and the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies

, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers and the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies Dr. Zosia Piotrowska , instructor at Harvard Medical School

, instructor at Harvard Medical School Alice Shaw, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Paula O’Keeffe endowed chair in thoracic oncology, director of thoracic oncology

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

