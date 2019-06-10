Log in
OncLive :® Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

06/10/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

OncLive®, the nation’s leading digital resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) on Monday, June 17, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Newton in Newton, Massachusetts. The summit will be chaired by Dr. Lecia V. Sequist, Landry Family associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Innovation in Early Cancer Detection at Massachusetts General Hospital.

This interactive and educational meeting will discuss novel treatments for patients with NSCLC. Expert presenters will delve into informative topics facing lung cancer specialists, oncologists, nurses and other medical professionals, such as lung cancer screening, radiation oncology, stage 3 NSCLC, stage 4 small-cell lung cancer management, EGFR-positive lung cancer management, ALK-positive lung cancer management and emerging biomarkers in NSCLC. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

Presenters for the summit include the following experts from Massachusetts General Hospital:

  • Anna F. Farago, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers
  • Dr. Justin F. Gainor, assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, director of targeted immunotherapy
  • Dr. Katie Keane, instructor in radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School
  • Dr. Michael Lanuti, director of thoracic oncology, division of thoracic surgery
  • Inga Lennes, M.D., MBA, M.P.H., senior vice president of performance improvement and service excellence of the Mass General Physicians Organization, medical director of ambulatory services, director of clinical quality
  • Dr. Jessica Lin, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, attending physician in the Center for Thoracic Cancers and the Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies
  • Dr. Zosia Piotrowska, instructor at Harvard Medical School
  • Alice Shaw, M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, Paula O’Keeffe endowed chair in thoracic oncology, director of thoracic oncology

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series, hosted by OncLive®, that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


