OncLive® : Presents State of the Science Summit™ on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

09/24/2019 | 11:31am EDT

OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource focused on providing oncology professionals with the most current and insightful information they need to offer the best patient care, will host its latest State of the Science Summit™ on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5-9 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Cleveland, in Ohio. The chair for the summit will be Nathan Pennell, M.D., Ph.D., director of the lung cancer medical oncology program and assistant professor of medicine at Cleveland Clinic.

This interactive and educational meeting will analyze and discuss novel treatments for patients with NSCLC. The expert presenters will explore a wide variety of informative topics surrounding NSCLC, such as updates in immunotherapy in stage 4 squamous NSCLC, epidermal growth factor receptor-positive NSCLC, screening for NSCLC, anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive and ROS1 NSCLC, targetable biomarkers in NSCLC, new standard of care for stage III NSCLC, new immunotherapy combinations in stage 4 nonsquamous NSCLC and updates in the management of small-cell lung cancer. The presenters will also engage in a peer exchange and address audience questions.

The presenters for the summit include the following:

  • Humberto Choi, M.D., pulmonologist and assistant professor of medicine, Cleveland Clinic.
  • Khaled Hassan, M.D., staff, department of hematology and medical oncology, Cleveland Clinic.
  • Edward S. Kim, M.D., chair, department of solid tumor oncology, Levine Cancer Institute.
  • Pradnya Patil, M.D., hematology and oncology fellow, Cleveland Clinic.
  • Marc Shapiro, M.D., associate staff member, department of solid tumor oncology, Cleveland Clinic.
  • James Stevenson, M.D., vice chairman, department of hematology and medical oncology, Cleveland Clinic.
  • Gregory Videtic, M.D., section head for thoracic malignancies and residency program director, department of radiation oncology, Cleveland Clinic.

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@onclive.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
