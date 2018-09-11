OncLive :® Presents a Webinar on Advances in First-Line Therapy for NSCLC

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to
oncology professionals, will host a live webinar on the “Advances in
First-Line Therapy for NSCLC” on Friday, October 5, at 1 p.m. (EDT).
“We look forward to presenting this webinar that will uncover a
comprehensive guide to spearheading top issues in the non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) space,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of
MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “Attendees will also
gain cutting-edge insight from three leading lung cancer professionals
to help their organization’s lung cancer practices.”
Presenters for the webinar include:
-
Edward B. Garon, M.D., health sciences associate
clinical professor in medicine, hematology and oncology, UCLA
-
Leora Horn, M.D., MSc., associate professor of
medicine, assistant director of educator development program, clinical
director of thoracic oncology program, Vanderbilt University Medical
Center
-
Thomas Eldridge Stinchcombe, M.D., professor of medicine,
member of Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine
Designed for oncologists, physicians and health care professionals
interested in learning about emerging therapies for NSCLC, the webinar
will present a brief review of new data from the year’s most impactful
lung cancer meeting and research in a single location. Attendees can
also submit questions before and during the webinar.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/webinars/nsclc-webinar.
About OncLive®
A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive®
offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide
the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH
Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®,
Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a
full-service health care communications company offering education,
research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE®
magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on
cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE®
reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005776/en/