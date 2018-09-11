OncLive :® Presents a Webinar on Advances in First-Line Therapy for NSCLC

The live broadcast will feature expert insights from the leading minds in oncology

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, will host a live webinar on the “Advances in First-Line Therapy for NSCLC” on Friday, October 5, at 1 p.m. (EDT).

“We look forward to presenting this webinar that will uncover a comprehensive guide to spearheading top issues in the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) space,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of OncLive®. “Attendees will also gain cutting-edge insight from three leading lung cancer professionals to help their organization’s lung cancer practices.”

Presenters for the webinar include:

Edward B. Garon, M.D. , health sciences associate clinical professor in medicine, hematology and oncology, UCLA

, health sciences associate clinical professor in medicine, hematology and oncology, UCLA Leora Horn, M.D. , MSc., associate professor of medicine, assistant director of educator development program, clinical director of thoracic oncology program, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

, associate professor of medicine, assistant director of educator development program, clinical director of thoracic oncology program, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Thomas Eldridge Stinchcombe, M.D., professor of medicine, member of Duke Cancer Institute, Duke University School of Medicine

Designed for oncologists, physicians and health care professionals interested in learning about emerging therapies for NSCLC, the webinar will present a brief review of new data from the year’s most impactful lung cancer meeting and research in a single location. Attendees can also submit questions before and during the webinar.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/webinars/nsclc-webinar.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005776/en/