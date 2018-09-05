Log in
OncLive :® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Hematologic Malignancies

09/05/2018 | 08:50pm CEST

Professionals from the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute will discuss treatment developments and updates

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science Summit™ on hematologic malignancies on Thursday, September 13 from 5- 9 p.m.(EDT) at the Henry, Autograph Collection in Dearborn, Michigan. The program will be chaired by Jefferey Zonder, M.D., an associate professor of clinical hematology-oncology at Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University.

Highly acclaimed professionals from the institute will discuss the latest treatment and management strategies for hematologic malignancies. They will also cover topics such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma and T-cell lymphoma and focus on immunotherapy, myelodysplastic syndrome and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The event will also feature a peer exchange discussion, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Physicians from the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State University presenting at the event include:

  • Abhinav Deol, M.D., certified in oncology, hematology and internal medicine.
  • Andrew Kin, M.D., certified hematologist/medical oncologist.
  • Radhakrishnan Ramchandren, M.D., certified in oncology, hematology and internal medicine; associate professor.
  • Erlene Seymour, M.D., certified in oncology, hematology and internal medicine; clinical instructor; assistant professor.
  • Joseph Uberti, M.D., certified in medical oncology and internal medicine.
  • Jay Yang, M.D., certified hematologist/oncologist, assistant professor.

State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from medical and surgical oncology to hematology.

Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food and beverages will be served. For more information and to register, visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@curetoday.com.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates Inc. is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.


© Business Wire 2018
