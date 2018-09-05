OncLive :® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Hematologic Malignancies

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to
oncology professionals, will host the latest State of the Science
Summit™ on hematologic malignancies on Thursday, September 13 from 5- 9
p.m.(EDT) at the Henry, Autograph Collection in Dearborn, Michigan. The
program will be chaired by Jefferey Zonder, M.D., an associate
professor of clinical hematology-oncology at Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer
Institute, Wayne State University.
Highly acclaimed professionals from the institute will discuss the
latest treatment and management strategies for hematologic malignancies.
They will also cover topics such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma and T-cell
lymphoma and focus on immunotherapy, myelodysplastic syndrome and
chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The event will also feature a peer
exchange discussion, which will be followed by a question-and-answer
session.
Physicians from the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Wayne State
University presenting at the event include:
Abhinav Deol, M.D., certified in oncology, hematology and
internal medicine.
Andrew Kin, M.D., certified hematologist/medical
oncologist.
Radhakrishnan Ramchandren, M.D., certified in oncology,
hematology and internal medicine; associate professor.
Erlene Seymour, M.D., certified in oncology, hematology and
internal medicine; clinical instructor; assistant professor.
Joseph Uberti, M.D., certified in medical oncology and internal
medicine.
Jay Yang, M.D., certified hematologist/oncologist, assistant
professor.
State of the Science Summit™ is a premier conference series hosted by
OncLive® that features medical experts from across the nation discussing
treatment options. Each summit integrates academic and community-based
physicians and health care professionals across key disciplines, from
medical and surgical oncology to hematology.
Registration is free and open to all health care professionals, and food
and beverages will be served. For more information and to register,
visit https://www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Kayla Collins at kcollins@curetoday.com.
