OncLive® : Seeks Nominations for 7th Annual Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Program

This distinguished award recognizes those who have made an impact in the lives of patients with cancer

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® recognition program, which honors medical and scientific experts from the field of oncology who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical practice.

“We are once again thrilled to open the nominations for the seventh annual Giants of Cancer Care® awards program,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., the parent company of OncLive®. “Every year, we honor leaders in the field of oncology who truly go above and beyond in making strides in cancer research, patient care, and clinical practice.”

Giants of Cancer Care® is the premier program recognizing and celebrating individuals who have achieved landmark successes within the global field of oncology. Previous recipients from the 2018 class include esteemed medical professionals such as George W. Sledge Jr., M.D.; Judy E. Garber, M.D., M.P.H.; Armando Giuliano, M.D.; and Caroline Robert, M.D.

“The Giants of Cancer Care® award recognizes the most extraordinary medical professionals, who have played a crucial role in the advancement of cancer care,” said Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive® “We are proud to have the opportunity once again to honor exceptional leaders in the field of oncology who are continuously making a difference in the oncology community.”

On May 30, 2019, the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® class of inductees will be celebrated at the annual winners’ reception at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. All nominees are vetted by our seven esteemed Giants of Cancer Care® Advisory Board members, and then voted on by a selection committee of over 115 prominent oncologists.

The nomination process closes on Thursday, February 28, 2019. For more information and to submit a nomination, visit https://www.giantsofcancercare.com/nominate

Supporters of the event are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly Oncology, Incyte and AstraZeneca.

About OncLive®

A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®, Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a full-service health care communications company offering education, research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE® magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE® reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005547/en/