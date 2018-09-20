OncLive® : Seeks Nominations for 7th Annual Giants of Cancer Care® Awards Program

OncLive®, the leading digital provider of resources and information to
oncology professionals, is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Giants
of Cancer Care® recognition program, which honors medical and scientific
experts from the field of oncology who have been selected by their peers
for their remarkable achievements in oncology research and clinical
practice.
“We are once again thrilled to open the nominations for the seventh
annual Giants of Cancer Care® awards program,” said Michael J. Hennessy
Jr., president of MJH Associates Inc., the parent company of OncLive®.
“Every year, we honor leaders in the field of oncology who truly go
above and beyond in making strides in cancer research, patient care, and
clinical practice.”
Giants of Cancer Care® is the premier program recognizing and
celebrating individuals who have achieved landmark successes within the
global field of oncology. Previous recipients from the 2018 class
include esteemed medical professionals such as George W. Sledge Jr.,
M.D.; Judy E. Garber, M.D., M.P.H.; Armando Giuliano, M.D.; and Caroline
Robert, M.D.
“The Giants of Cancer Care® award recognizes the most extraordinary
medical professionals, who have played a crucial role in the advancement
of cancer care,” said Robert Goldsmith, vice president of OncLive® “We
are proud to have the opportunity once again to honor exceptional
leaders in the field of oncology who are continuously making a
difference in the oncology community.”
On May 30, 2019, the 2019 Giants of Cancer Care® class of inductees will
be celebrated at the annual winners’ reception at the Adler Planetarium
in Chicago, Illinois. All nominees are vetted by our seven esteemed
Giants of Cancer Care® Advisory Board members, and then voted on by a
selection committee of over 115 prominent oncologists.
The nomination process closes on Thursday, February 28, 2019. For more
information and to submit a nomination, visit https://www.giantsofcancercare.com/nominate
Supporters of the event are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly Oncology, Incyte
and AstraZeneca.
About OncLive®
A digital platform of resources for practicing oncologists, OncLive®
offers oncology professionals information they can use to help provide
the best patient care. OncLive.com is the official website for the MJH
Associates, Inc., Oncology Specialty Group, which publishes OncologyLive®,
Oncology Nursing News® and more. MJH Associates, Inc., is a
full-service health care communications company offering education,
research and medical media, including curetoday.com and CURE®
magazine, the largest U.S. consumer publication focused entirely on
cancer. Combining science and humanity to make cancer understandable, CURE®
reaches patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups.
