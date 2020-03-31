Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Onchain Custodian partners with Celsius Network to make custody fees go negative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Onchain Custodian, the Singapore-based digital assets custody service provider backed by Fosun, Sequoia and DHVC,  announced a partnership with Celsius Network, the renowned Cryptocurrency lending and borrowing platform. The partnership enables Onchain Custodian's customers to earn a yield on their assets by lending them out. Earnings from rehypothecation to institutions similar to SEC lending on Wall Street results in income which offsets all custody and insurance fees.

Celsius has also selected Onchain Custodian to custody its Asia Pacific clients' assets with an award-winning, regional custodian.

Recently, Onchain Custodian released its new version of custody platform with warm wallet service built using IBM's HSMs. In addition to the enterprise-grade secure service, Onchain Custodian's clients are able to lend out their digital assets via Celsius. The return from lending out the digital assets allow ONC's clients to enhance their investment, in addition to covering the custody fees.

This service is part of the open finance services that Onchain Custodian has developed with curated, strategic global partners. Onchain Custodian's customers can lend out their digital assets, place them in investment products, and soon, stake them. They can convert their crypto to fiat and back. They can also benefit from the independent escrow service of Onchain Custodian to secure the settlement of their OTC trades. All these ancillary services make Onchain Custodian a one-stop-shop for clients and a leading partner for crypto industry players.

Alexandre Kech, CEO Onchain Custodian: "Since our inception, we have worked on developing partnerships with the best service providers out there. Celsius Network is definitely a top lending platform and we are proud to be able to work with Alex Mashinsky and his great team on our lending offering."

Through these open finance services, operated by specialists curated by Onchain Custodian, the returns Onchain Custodian's clients get does not only offset their custody fees but unlock extra returns they can reinvest or hold. All these services and benefits, they can get from the same secure SAFE™ Platform they know and like.

As part of the partnership, Celsius will work on integrating Onchain Custodian's custody service to enable its own APAC clients to transact their assets through an Asia-Pacific, award-winning custodian when they are not deployed on the market.

Alex Mashinsky, CEO Celsius Network: "We chose to partner with Onchain Custodian as they are the premier Asian custodian with the best combination of technology and security. This will enable our Asian customers to know that their keys are safe and are held by a regional trusted name. We are also excited to offer our interest income and lending services to the Onchain Custodian community."

About Onchain Custodian:

Headquartered in Singapore, Onchain Custodian offers a global, standardized, resilient, insured and compliant custody service for the safekeeping of institutional digital asset investments with incomparable user experience. Onchain Custodian's solution is built with flexibility to meet the possible futures of digital asset custody.

Onchain Custodian is backed by Fosun, DHVC and Sequoia Capital, and is gaining significant foothold as it builds up its portfolio of institutional and accredited clients across the Asia Pacific region.

To find out more about Onchain Custodian, visit www.oncustodian.com.

About Celsius Network:

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network

Contact

Kristen Ryan
kristen@celsius.network

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onchain-custodian-partners-with-celsius-network-to-make-custody-fees-go-negative-301032420.html

SOURCE Celsius Network


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aBORGWARNER INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aGCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:11aEPICOR SOFTWARE CORPORATION : Announces Hire of New Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:11aRALPH LAUREN CORPORATION : Provides Update on COVID-19 Response Initiatives
BU
08:11aVBI VACCINES : Announces Collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to Develop Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Targeting COVID-19, SARS, and MERS
BU
08:11aEDISON NATION : Announces Acquisition of Proprietary Natural Enzyme Based Cleaning Products for Consumers
BU
08:11aICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA : 4Q19 Earnings Presentation
PU
08:11aBitBox USA IoT Platform Continues to Amass Industry Awards and Accolades
GL
08:10aBiopharmaceutical Industry Leader Abhinav Shukla Joins Redpin Therapeutics as Chief Technical Operations Officer
BU
08:10aEVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES : New Case Study from Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Touts Everspin's Toggle MRAM as a Highly Reliable Memory Technology for Space Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group