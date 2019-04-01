Onchain Custodian :, the Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Custodian Backed by Sequoia, Fosun and DHVC, Launches its SAFE™ Platform and Value-Added Services

With Da Hongfei, the legendary founder of the NEO Blockchain, as chair
of the board, and Alexandre Kech, ex-SWIFT Asia Pacific Head of
Securities & FX, as CEO, Onchain Custodian (ONC) has built a strong team
of blockchain, capital market and banking professionals who will allow
its customers to alleviate the operational and technological burden of
managing their digital asset investments
Onchain Custodian announced today that it will launch its digital asset
custody platform and value-added services at the occasion of the Chain
Plus Asia Pacific Blockchain New Finance Summit, 11th and 12th
April in Singapore, where ONC will speak and exhibit. The summit and
launch event are expected to attract high profile VIP guests from around
Asia.
Headquartered in Singapore, Onchain Custodian has developed a
comprehensive online platform to secure digital asset investments with
customisable custody solutions and institutional grade security and
controls. The SAFE™ Digital Asset Custody Platform is flexibly built to
meet the possible futures of digital asset custody. It supports
mainstream crypto currencies and tokens, and will evolve swiftly to
handle securities tokens and stable coins as the regulation and industry
develop.
The slur of news on theft of cryptocurrencies and lack of institutional
grade custody solution in Asia has created increasing demand for a
custodian like ONC. Even before the launch of its SAFE™ Platform, potential
customers have knocked on the doors of ONC for discussions around the
services.
ONC is also researching into the latest tested protocols in terms of
securing private keys, so that its customers will always benefit from
secured and efficient custody solutions. ONC’s objective is to secure
and automate digital asset custody through innovation, but also with
industry standardisation in mind.
Da Hongfei, Board Chair of ONC: “Third-party custody is one of the
fundamental pillars needed to drive mainstream adoption of tokenized
assets. Onchain Custodian is contributing this important piece of
infrastructure to the digital asset economy.”
Li Jun, Founder, Ontology Foundation: “The Ontology Foundation has
decided to appoint Onchain Custodian for the independent third-party
custody of its crypto reserves. In addition to increasing transparency
vis a vis our community, it will allow us to focus all our energy and
resources on progressing the Ontology project, leaving the safekeeping
of our assets to a strong team of professionals”
El Lee, COO ONC: “Trust is vital for the custody business. Customers
must be able to trust you as a credible technology enabler and a
financial services provider. We are both!” Alexandre Kech, CEO ONC to
conclude: “Onchain Custodian aims to bring peace of mind to customers
who should only be concerned by the growth of their business. ONC
focuses on securing their digital assets to allow them to do exactly
that!”
For more details on the ambitious plans of Onchain Custodian, visit www.oncustodian.com,
LinkedIn
and Twitter.
