Onco360 :® Selected to Dispense Inrebic® (fedratinib)

08/16/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, announced today that it was selected to be a specialty pharmacy network partner for Celgene’s new product Inrebic® (fedratinib) for the treatment of adult patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis (MF).

“Onco360 is privileged to be selected as a specialty pharmacy provider for Inrebic patients,” said Paul Jardina, President and CEO, Onco360. “The recent approval of Inrebic provides another treatment option for patients with newly-diagnosed MF while providing a novel treatment option for MF patients who have experienced failure with ruxolitinib as a result of lack of tolerance or response. As a provider of Inrebic treatment, Onco360 will utilize its expertise in the delivery of clinical oncology and hematology programs through its high-touch patient support model designed for the highly specialized needs of MF patients and their physicians.”

MF is a serious and rare bone marrow disorder that disrupts the body’s normal production of blood cells. Bone marrow is gradually replaced with fibrous scar tissue, which limits the ability of the bone marrow to make red blood cells. The disorder can lead to anemia, weakness, fatigue and swelling of the spleen and liver, among other symptoms. Myelofibrosis is classified as a myeloproliferative neoplasm, a group of rare blood cancers that derive from blood-forming stem cells. In the U.S., myelofibrosis occurs in 1.5 of every 100,000 people each year. Both men and women are affected, and while the disease can affect people of all ages, the median age at diagnosis ranges from 60 to 67 years. On average, MF patients survive five to six years following their initial diagnosis. In the absence of treatment, up to 12% of MF patients will progress and develop Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

Inrebic obtained FDA approval as a result of the randomized, Phase III JAKARTA trial which demonstrated that Inrebic administration resulted in significantly improved MF-associated symptom burden (40% vs. 9%) and significantly improved spleen response rates (37% vs. 1%) compared to a placebo.

Inrebic is manufactured by Celgene and was approved by the U.S. FDA on August 16, 2019. For full prescribing information, visit INREBIC.com.

About Onco360® Oncology Pharmacy:

Onco360 is the largest independent Oncology Pharmacy and clinical support services company in the country. Onco360 was founded in 2003 to bring together the stakeholders involved in the cancer treatment process and serve the specialized needs of oncologists, patients, hospitals, cancer centers of excellence, manufacturers, health plans and payers. It dispenses nationally through its network of URAC-, ACHC- JCAHO- and VIPPS-accredited Oncology Pharmacies. Onco360 is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and is a flagship specialty pharmacy brand of PharMerica Corporation, a leading pharmacy company in the U.S. serving institutional and community customers and patients, including through specialty drug, specialty and home infusion, skilled nursing, senior living, behavioral (intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health), and hospital pharmacy solutions. For more information about Onco360, please visit Onco360.com.

 


© Business Wire 2019
