OncoImmune Announces Completion of Phase II Trial

OncoImmune, Inc. today announced that is has completed its Phase IIa
trial of CD24Fc for the Prevention of Acute GVHD Following Myeloablative
Allogeneic HSCT.
The Phase IIa trial is a multicenter prospective randomized study
designed to determine the MTD (Maximum Tolerated Dose) of CD24Fc for
acute GVHD (Graft Versus Host Disease) prophylaxis. The last patient
completed the study in December, 2018 and CD24Fc was found to be safe
and very well tolerated. In addition, compared to both placebo and
historical controls, CD24Fc treatment provided a statistically
significant improvement in 180-day grade III-IV GVHD-free survival and
180-day grade III-IV GVHD and relapse-free survival. In addition, the
benefit of including CD24Fc in standard GVHD prophylaxis regimens is
further supported by the observed reduction in relapse and non-relapse
mortality, better 1-year overall survival, and a dose-dependent
reduction in severe mucositis.
CD24Fc targets the CD24-Siglec pathway that regulates host inflammatory
response to tissue injuries, which has broad implications in the
pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases, cancer and graft-versus-host
disease (GvHD). OncoImmune will continue clinical development of CD24Fc
for the prevention of acute GvHD, as well starting trials in additional
clinical indications. CD24Fc has received orphan drug designation for
GvHD in both the US and Europe.
The trial is funded in part by the National Cancer Institute and more
recently by the FDA’s Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grant Program (https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm621490.htm).
“We are very excited by our proof of concept clinical data for the
prevention of GvHD and we are planning to initiate a Phase III trial in
2019,” said Yang Liu, OncoImmune CEO and co-founder.
About OncoImmune, Inc.
OncoImmune (www.oncoimmune.com)
is a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is
actively engaged in the discovery and development of novel
immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.
OncoImmune is based in Rockville, Maryland.
