OncoSec Issues Letter to Shareholders

07/16/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ:ONCS), a company developing late-stage intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today published a Letter to Shareholders from President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. O'Connor.  A copy of the letter can be found on the Company's website and can be accessed here.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated
OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer.  OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions.  The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non- responders.  Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its new Visceral Lesion Applicator (VLA), to target deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung or pancreatic lesions. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

TAVO™ is a trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include:  the status, progress and results of our clinical programs; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for, and the level of market opportunity for our product candidates; our business plans, strategies and objectives, including plans to pursue collaboration, licensing or other similar arrangements or transactions; expectations regarding our liquidity and performance, including expense levels, sources of capital and ability to maintain operations as a going concern; the competitive landscape of our industry; and general market, economic and political conditions; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

CONTACT
Investor Relations:
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations 
(212) 362-1200
will@sternir.com 

Media Relations:
Katie Dodge
JPA Health Communications
(617) 657-1304
kdodge@jpa.com

 

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
