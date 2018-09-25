OncoSec to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at ir.oncosec.com, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About OncoSec Immunotherapies

OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders. Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:

Stern Investor Relations

Will O'Connor

Phone: (212) 362-1200

will@sternir.com

Media Relations:

David Schemelia / Jason Rando

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Phone: 212-827-0020

dschemelia@tiberend.com

jrando@tiberend.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-to-present-at-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-300718076.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated