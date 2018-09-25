Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OncoSec to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ: ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Daniel J. O'Connor, President and Chief Executive Officer of OncoSec, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 4:05 p.m. ET in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at ir.oncosec.com, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About OncoSec Immunotherapies
OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer.  OncoSec's lead immunotherapy platform – TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions. The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body. OncoSec has built a diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders.  Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach.  In addition to TAVO, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform. For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations:
Stern Investor Relations
Will O'Connor
Phone: (212) 362-1200
will@sternir.com

Media Relations:
David Schemelia / Jason Rando
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Phone: 212-827-0020
dschemelia@tiberend.com
jrando@tiberend.com

OncoSec Medical Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/OncoSec Medical Incorporated)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-to-present-at-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-300718076.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59pCORELOGIC : Trestle web api earns reso platinum certification
PU
01:59pRYANAIR : Launches New Cork Route to Naples
PU
01:58pPHOTOS : Intel co-founder's Los Altos mansion selling for $21.8 million
AQ
01:57pGREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES : Exploration Update on Its Kagoot Brook Cobalt Project
AQ
01:56pJABIL : Delivers Another Strong Fiscal Year
BU
01:56pCITIZANT RENEWS ISO 9001 : 2015 Certification
BU
01:56pDTHERA SCIENCES : Digital Therapeutic Leaders Dthera Sciences' and Click Therapeutics' Executives to act as Co-Chairs of Second Digital Therapeutics Summit
AC
01:55pNORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA : Increased share capital following exercise of employee share options
AQ
01:54pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW lowers full-year guidance blaming price wars, trade conflicts
RE
01:54pUPM KYMMENE OYJ : Raflatac has been cooperating with MULTIVAC to develop new full wrap solution with self-adhesive labels for food packaging. The solution will be presented during FachPack 2018.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.