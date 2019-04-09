OncoSec to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Log in
04/09/2019

SAN DIEGO and PENNINGTON, N.J., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (OncoSec) (NASDAQ:ONCS), a company developing intratumoral cancer immunotherapies, today announced that Dan O'Connor, President, Director & Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. EDT in London, United Kingdom.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of OncoSec's website at ir.oncosec.com, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About OncoSec Medical Incorporated
OncoSec is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer.  OncoSec's lead immunotherapy investigational product candidate – TAVO™ (tavokinogene telseplasmid) – enables the intratumoral delivery of DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12), a naturally occurring protein with immune-stimulating functions.  The technology, which employs electroporation, is designed to produce a controlled, localized expression of IL-12 in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to target and attack tumors throughout the body.  OncoSec has built a deep and diverse clinical pipeline utilizing TAVO™ as a potential treatment for multiple cancer indications either as a monotherapy or in combination with leading checkpoint inhibitors; with the latter potentially enabling OncoSec to address a great unmet medical need in oncology: anti-PD-1 non-responders.  Results from recently completed clinical studies of TAVO™ have demonstrated a local immune response, and subsequently, a systemic effect as either a monotherapy or combination treatment approach. In addition to TAVO™, OncoSec is identifying and developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications for use with its ImmunoPulse® platform.  For more information, please visit www.oncosec.com.

ImmunoPulse® is a registered trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

TAVO™ trademark of OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

CONTACT
Investor Relations:
Will O'Connor
Stern Investor Relations 
(212) 362-1200
will@sternir.com 

Media Relations:
Katie Dodge
JPA Health Communications
(617) 657-1304
kdodge@jpa.com

 

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (PRNewsfoto/OncoSec Medical Incorporated)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncosec-to-present-at-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-300827708.html

SOURCE OncoSec Medical Incorporated


© PRNewswire 2019
