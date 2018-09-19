Oncolytics Biotech® Provides Corporate and Clinical Update

- Webcast and conference call for investors and analysts

on Thursday, September 20 at 8:30 a.m. EDT -

CALGARY, Alberta and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (TSX: ONC) (NASDAQ: ONCY), currently developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus turning cold tumors hot, today announced a corporate update would be provided in a conference call and webcast covering both business and clinical development activities. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, September 20 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the update in detail with investors and analysts.

Oncolytics continues to pursue its registration pathway in metastatic breast cancer with a goal of an approval for pelareorep. The conference call will outline the status of all supported clinical studies, as well as update on partnering and collaborations.

Webcast and Conference Call

Oncolytics management will host a conference call for Analysts and Institutional Investors regarding this announcement tomorrow, September 20, 2018 at 8:30 am ET. The live call may be accessed by dialing (888) 231-8191 for callers in North America. Overseas callers should contact investor relations for the toll-free dial information for their country. A replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the call is ended at 855-859-2056, using the replay code 6090169 and will be available for six months.

A live audio webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Oncolytics' website at www.oncolyticsbiotech.com and will be archived for six months.

About Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Oncolytics is a biotechnology company developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immuno-oncolytic virus. The compound induces selective tumor lysis and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype -- turning "cold" tumors "hot" -- through innate and adaptive immune responses to treat a variety of cancers. Oncolytics' clinical development program emphasizes three pillars: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis and immuno-therapy and immune modulator (IMiD) combinations to produce innate and adaptive immune responses. Oncolytics is currently conducting and planning additional studies in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted and IMiD therapies in solid and hematological malignancies, as it prepares for a phase 3 registration study in metastatic breast cancer. For further information, please visit: www.oncolyticsbiotech.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements, including the Company's belief as to the potential and mode of action of REOLYSIN, also known as pelareorep, as a cancer therapeutic; and other statements related to anticipated developments in the Company's business and technologies involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the availability of funds and resources to pursue research and development projects, the efficacy of pelareorep as a cancer treatment, the success and timely completion of clinical studies and trials, the Company's ability to successfully commercialize pelareorep, uncertainties related to the research and development of pharmaceuticals, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes to the economic environment. Investors should consult the Company's quarterly and annual filings with the Canadian and U.S. securities commissions for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.