Ondine Biomedical Receives CE Mark for its Steriwave™ Nasal Photodisinfection Therapy

05/04/2020 | 08:00pm EDT

Vancouver, Canada, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based Ondine Biomedical Inc., the global leader in photodisinfection technology, announces it has received CE mark approval for its broad-spectrum non-antibiotic nasal decolonization therapy.

“The nose is a major reservoir of bacteria, fungi and viruses which can cause serious hospital infections in ICU or following surgery when immune systems of patients are weakened,” stated Dr. Roger Andersen, Ondine’s VP Regulatory and Medical Affairs. "Steriwave nasal photodisinfection is capable of eliminating infection-causing pathogens from the nose of patients with a single, rapid, painless treatment. When used prior to surgery, nasal photodisinfection has contributed to 80% reductions in surgical site infections.”

“We are very pleased to be able to bring our photodisinfection technology to patients in the European Union,” stated Tom Dawson, VP Engineering and Operations. “This is especially important during these unprecedented times, when minimizing complications from surgeries and hospital stays can improve patient outcomes and reduce the load on overburdened healthcare systems.”

 About Photodisinfection

Ondine’s photodisinfection is a powerful new alternative in the fight against drug-resistant topical infections. This patented, light-activated antimicrobial kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi, including those in biofilms, in minutes. Because photodisinfection is effective against such a broad spectrum of pathogens, expensive and time-consuming pathogen identification is not required. Photodisinfection kills pathogens through oxidative disruption with no known adverse effects to human epithelial tissue or mucosa. Microbes are unable to resist or adapt to this treatment.

About Steriwave™ Nasal Decolonization

Ondine’s lead product is Steriwave ND, a photodisinfection-based treatment that can eliminate nasal bacteria, viruses, and fungi in symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers to reduce the potential for transmission and infection. Steriwave ND involves a 6-minute treatment deployed just prior to surgery that does not generate resistance with multiple use. The patient’s own nose has been demonstrated to be a primary source of pathogens involved in hospital acquired infections, including MRSA. Carriers of bacteria, viruses and fungi in their noses are at greater risk of self-infection and represent a vector of transmission to others. Significant reductions of surgical site infections have resulted from adoption of Ondine’s universal pre-surgical nasal decolonization protocols in Canadian hospitals over the past decade. Steriwave is not available in the USA.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is certified woman-owned business dedicated to the development of treatment and prevention therapies for a broad-spectrum of multidrug-resistant bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's antimicrobial program utilizes photodisinfection (also known as antimicrobial photodynamic therapy, or aPDT) to provide rapid antimicrobial efficacy without elevating risk of resistance. In addition to Steriwave ND, other applications of the photodisinfection platform are under development, including treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, treatment of burns and wounds, disinfection of endotracheal tubes to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and most recently, the development of topical antiviral therapy for the upper respiratory tract to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

Attachment 

Angelika Vance
Ondine Biomedical Inc.
6048382702
avance@ondinebio.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
