Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ondot’s Mobile Card Controls Provide Protection to Thousands of Banks from ATM Heist Threat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Santa Clara, Calif., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US mainstream media is reporting on a FBI warning to banks of an impending cybercrime wave targeting ATMs in which thieves seek to steal millions of dollars by using cloned cards for fraudulent withdrawals. Ondot, the global leader in mobile payments services, provides consumers a simple protection with mobile-based card controls that can restrict ATM transactions without completely shutting off the card for legitimate needs.

0_int_file1.png


2_int_file2.png


4_int_Ondog_logo.jpg


 

Ondot’s mobile controls can give consumers the ability to restrict transactions specifically for ATMs while leaving their cards active for in-person purchases, eCommerce, and other purchases. By locking the account’s use at an ATM, consumers can work with their financial institution to ensure other security best practices are in place while knowing that even a spoofed card will be unable to withdraw cash. If emergency cash is needed, users can momentarily enable ATM withdrawals, withdraw the funds, and then immediately disable ATM transaction again. Every transaction triggers an immediate alert to users, thereby providing instant visibility and peace of mind.

 

“Ondot powers the card control applications for more than 3,500 financial institutions, enabling millions of consumers an additional layer of protection to ensure that they are not victimized by ATM heists,” said Gary Singh, Vice President of Marketing for Ondot.

 

About Ondot Systems
Ondot Systems is the global leader in powering mobile payment services, serving over 3,500 financial institutions across four continents. The company's real-time platform, built upon an API based services-oriented architecture, gives financial institutions a competitive edge by increasing mobile engagement and empowering their customers to personalize, manage and control how payments are made in today's world of always-on digital commerce, resulting in higher usage of payment instruments while lowering fraud incidents. To learn how Ondot is shaping the future of payments, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

 

Attachments 

Gary Singh
ondot systems
+1 5105997758
gary.singh@ondotsystems.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21pATLANTIA : Italy acts to revoke motorway concession after bridge collapse
AQ
11:21pTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21pNEW AGE BEVERAGES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
11:21pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : August 17, 2018 GRANITE REIT DECLARES AUGUST 2018 DISTRIBUTION
PU
11:19pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pMANCHESTER UNITED : Demarai Gray aims to fill Riyad Mahrez's shoes at Leicester City
AQ
11:17pWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pSKYHARBOUR RESOURCES : Grants Stock Options
AQ
11:16pDELTA AIR LINES : celebrates National Aviation Day with youth pilots on first solo flights (Video)
PU
11:16pPain Therapeutics Announces Closing of $11.3 Million Registered Direct Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.