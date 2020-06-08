Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Onduo Announces Multiple Presentations at the American Diabetes Association 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Studies show benefit of continuous glucose monitoring

Today, Onduo announced that they will present three abstracts at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 80th Scientific Sessions: A Virtual Experience, June 12-16, discussing the Onduo Virtual Diabetes clinic which uses intermittent continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in Type 2 diabetes patients.

In February, Onduo shared positive research findings from the use of CGM in adults with Type 2 diabetes, with an overwhelming majority of survey participants (95% or greater) reporting the use of CGM helped increase their diabetes knowledge, including the impact of eating and taking medications.

Details of the virtual abstract presentations which will provide full clinical study data from that trial follow:

ADA Presidents’ Select Abstract: Participation in A Virtual Diabetes Clinic and Reduced Diabetes-related Distress in Individuals With Type 2 Diabetes
Presenter: Dr. Bill Polonsky
Time/Date: Friday, June 12 at 5:00 p.m. CT

Change in A1C with and without Intermittent Use of CGM in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Participating in the Onduo Virtual Diabetes Clinic
Presenter: Dr. Ronald Dixon
Time/Date: Saturday, June 13 at 9:45 a.m. CT

Improved A1C and TIR in Adults with Type 2 Diabetes Participating in a CGM driven Virtual Diabetes Clinic
Presenter: Dr. Amit Majitia
Time/Date: Online available to registered attendees

About Continuous Glucose Monitoring

CGM devices are small sensors, worn on the stomach, that take glucose readings every five minutes - automatically. While CGMs have historically been used by people with type 1 diabetes, more recently there is recognition of the value of CGMs in helping people living with type 2 manage their diabetes. Onduo pioneered the intermittent use of CGMs in its program in 2018, where members wore the device every few months for a 10-day period, to promote long-term engagement and sustainability. Intermittent use also allows the clinic to do periodic assessments as a person’s clinical status changes.

About Onduo

Onduo is on a mission to provide the most up-to-date care to people - anytime, anywhere. Our virtual care model leverages deep analytics, connected devices, best-in-class software, and specialty care to provide lifestyle and clinical interventions that can help people live their very best lives. Launched as a joint venture in 2016, Onduo is working closely with Verily Life Sciences (an Alphabet company) to build a team of talented people committed to creating a next generation platform that will help people live well, while managing their health holistically. Onduo’s headquarters is based in Newton, MA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics
AQ
11:18aATKORE INTERNATIONAL : USW to Address Bargaining with Atkore at News Conference
PR
11:18aAZTEC MINERALS : NSAMT Geophysical Survey Identifies Strong Buried Conductive Bodies at Tombstone Project, Arizona
AQ
11:18aTHE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC : A Changed World
PU
11:18aCOVID-19 to Plunge Global Economy into Worst Recession since World War II
PU
11:17aMOWI : Notification of trade
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aSABAN COMMUNITY CLINIC : Appoints Muriel Nouwezem to CEO
BU
11:16aORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE FOR CHILDREN : Celebrates Children's Day Every Day With Its Dedication to Children's Health
BU
11:13aCounty Employment and Wages in Colorado – Fourth Quarter 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : Gilead shares rise on report of AstraZeneca's interest in megamerger
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5AMS AG : AMS : announces extension of Management Board contract for COO Dr. Thomas Stockmeier until end of 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group