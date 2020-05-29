Onduo : Appoints Verily's Dr. Vindell Washington as Interim CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Today, Onduo announced Dr. Vindell Washington will step in as interim CEO to lead the company during its next stage of growth. Vindell joined Verily as chief clinical officer of Health Platforms in January. Dr. Josh Riff, who has served as CEO since the launch of Onduo in 2016 is leaving to pursue other early-stage entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Vindell brings over a decade of experience marrying technology and care delivery, and operationalizing disease management across populations of patients. Under his leadership, we’re excited to evolve both the technology and care model needed during this next stage of the company’s growth,” said Dr. Ashraf Hanna, Onduo board member and chief operating officer at Verily. “We thank Josh for his effort in building an organization that is positioned to accelerate its growth and achieve its mission of bringing the best care to people.”

Washington previously served as chief medical officer and EVP at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, where he oversaw the population disease management operation. Prior to that, he was National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), where he provided high-level executive direction and leadership for ONC programs, operations and policies.

“It's been exciting to learn about Verily’s broad commitment to developing not only the solutions, but also businesses to drive change in the healthcare system,” added Washington. “Onduo is a key vehicle to bring the best of these components to realize the vision of filling the gaps between what happens in a doctor’s office and what happens in a person’s normal life with high quality data from digital tools and predictive analytics.”

Since its launch in 2016, Onduo has used its science-driven behavioral program and virtual clinic to personalize care programs for thousands of members - all part of health plans and employer organizations who cover the cost of the program. Recently, Onduo announced its virtual clinic expansion into all continental U.S. states and published results demonstrating significant improvement in glycemic control for program participants with Type 2 diabetes.

About Onduo

Onduo is on a mission to provide the most up-to-date care to people - anytime, anywhere. Our virtual care model leverages deep analytics, connected devices, best-in-class software, and specialty care to provide lifestyle and clinical interventions that can help people live their very best lives. Launched as a joint venture in 2016, Onduo is working closely with Verily Life Sciences (an Alphabet company) to build a team of talented people committed to creating a next generation platform that will help people live well, while managing their health holistically. Onduo headquarters are based out of Newton, MA.

