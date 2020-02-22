Onduo : Presents Data on High Satisfaction and Positive Glycemic Outcomes With the Use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Through Its Virtual Diabetes Clinic

Data Presented at the 13th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) Reveals Use of CGMs Improve Members’ Diabetes Self-Management

Today, Onduo shared positive research findings from the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems by adults with type 2 diabetes participating in its virtual diabetes clinic. In a presentation at the 13th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) held in Madrid, Spain, Onduo revealed results of a satisfaction survey completed by 594 members who wore a CGM from March 2018 through July 2019.

An overwhelming majority of survey participants (95% or greater) reported that the use of CGM helped increase their diabetes knowledge, including the impact of eating and taking medications. Survey respondents also reported being highly satisfied with the ease of use of the CGM device and its positive impact on self-management. In addition, Onduo CGM users had a significant improvement in hemoglobin A1c (A1C), with an overall decrease from 7.7% to 7.1%. For those with a higher starting baseline (A1c >9.0%), A1c decreased significantly by 2.6%.

Richard M. Bergenstal, MD, Executive Director of the International Diabetes Center at HealthPartners in Minneapolis, MN, and a collaborator of the study commented, "These data serve as a very robust demonstration that it is feasible to ship CGM to people with type 2 diabetes, train them on how to use the system virtually, and derive significant value from its use. A majority of these people were not previously familiar with CGM, suggesting that approaches like that used by Onduo can broaden access to this transformative technology."

A smartphone-based virtual care program for people with type 2 diabetes, Onduo offers remote lifestyle coaching from certified diabetes educators and health coaches, connected tools and devices, and access to clinical support from board-certified endocrinologists via a virtual clinic that is operational in 49 states. Members also receive additional clinical support if needed, including live video consultations with endocrinologists for medication review and optimization and prescribed CGMs to help take the guesswork out of daily decision-making.

"Once people in our program learn about CGM, they can't wait to use it to learn more about their body's responses to food, physical activity, and medication,” said Dr. Ronald Dixon, MD, CEO and President of Onduo Professionals, P.C. “We're eager to introduce even more people living with type 2 diabetes to CGM and use enhanced, personalized decision support to unearth patterns and further improve outcomes.”

These positive results come on the heels of Onduo’s recent peer-reviewed publication1 in the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology reporting clinically significant improvement in HbA1c in 740 participants, with an average of reduction of 2.3% for those with A1C > 9.0%.

“It’s all about convenience. You can have the best tools and doctors in the world, but people need to be able to access them,” said Dr. Josh Riff, MD, CEO of Onduo LLC. “Onduo was the first virtual clinic where endocrinologists could remotely prescribe CGMs to patients, have them shipped directly to their home, and have a coach support the remote placement of the device. It’s exciting to see such positive results.”

Onduo Survey Results: CGM Use Amongst Type 2 Diabetes Population

Additional Onduo survey findings presented at ATTD addressed awareness of device, ease of use and understandability of data provided. Of survey respondents:

61% were not previously familiar with a CGM

95% agreed they were comfortable inserting the sensor remotely with guidance from their Onduo coach

97% agreed that CGM improved understanding of the impact of eating

96% agreed that CGM increased diabetes knowledge

80% agreed that CGM helped improve diabetes control when not wearing the sensor

71% disagreed that CGM provided too much information

About Continuous Glucose Monitoring

CGM devices are small sensors, worn on the stomach, that take glucose readings every five minutes - automatically. While CGMs have historically been used by people with type 1 diabetes, more recently there is recognition of the value of CGMs in helping people living with type 2 manage their diabetes. Onduo pioneered the intermittent use of CGMs in its program in 2018, where members wore the device every few months for a 10-day period, to promote long-term engagement and sustainability. Intermittent use also allows the clinic to do periodic assessments as a person’s clinical status changes.

ABOUT ONDUO

Onduo is on a mission to provide the most up-to-date care to people - anytime, anywhere. Our virtual care model leverages deep analytics, connected devices, best-in-class software, and specialty care to provide lifestyle and clinical interventions that can help people live their very best lives. Launched as a joint venture in 2016, Onduo is working closely with Verily Life Sciences (an Alphabet company) to build a team of talented people committed to creating a next generation platform that will help people live well, while managing their health holistically. Onduo headquarters are based out of Newton, MA.

