Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Banana :, the Better Banana Co., Presents Corporate Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/20/2020 | 11:33am EDT

One Banana publishes its sixth Sustainability Report, which presents the results of projects, programs, and good practices that have contributed to the success of the operations and further its efforts to become a world-class company in quality, productivity, and profitability. See the One Banana Sustainability Report here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200620005027/en/

We truly believe that One Banana Makes a Difference. With the publication of its sixth Sustainability Report, One Banana reassures it’s commitment to contribute to a better world, continue and improve its position in the market, maintain competitiveness, and continue to pioneer the highest standards in the industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

We truly believe that One Banana Makes a Difference. With the publication of its sixth Sustainability Report, One Banana reassures it’s commitment to contribute to a better world, continue and improve its position in the market, maintain competitiveness, and continue to pioneer the highest standards in the industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

One Banana aims to generate value and balance in economic growth, conservation of natural resources, and the welfare of all its stakeholders. Robert Adams, President of One Banana, said, “We are proud to be a third-generation, family-owned, vertically integrated company. All of our actions are performed with the commitment to preserve our resources and responsibly produce the highest quality bananas and ingredients from our own farms.

With a business model based on a Corporate Sustainability Strategy, One Banana has implemented actions based on initiatives proposed by the United Nations, such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the Ten Principles of Global Compact.

Some notable outstanding results for 2019 were:

  • About 20,000 hectares were conserved due to participation in landscape sustainability projects and forest area conservation programs at our plantations.
  • Innovation and investment in new product lines. The company’s focus on Banana Ingredients and farm productivity allows us to close the loop on banana surplus from farms into the production of the highest quality Puree, Flakes, and Powders.
  • Between 2014 and 2019, more than 31,000 patients including workers and community members received medical care at our Medical Center established in the southwestern region of Guatemala, as part of our Comprehensive Health Project.

The company continues to develop the highest quality standards and compliance with international certifications, basing its performance on the best agro-industrial practices and the implementation of a Corporate Sustainability Strategy at every level of the operation.

About ONE Banana:

ONE Banana is a family owned sustainable grower, shipper and distributor of tropical fruit with operations in the United States, Guatemala, Europe, Peru, and Ecuador. It has emerged as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable farming. For more information please visit: https://www.onebananas.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pBanks Win Right to Liquidate Millions in Luckin Coffee Stock Owned by Chairman--Update
DJ
12:52pOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 20.06.2020
PU
12:24pCO-DIAGNOSTICS DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
11:33aONE BANANA : the Better Banana Co., Presents Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
11:25aCASTING WORKBOOK : To Offer New Virtual Casting Room (VCR) Training to Help Actors Worldwide For Free
BU
11:01aK ELECTRIC : Several parts of Karachi witnessing prolonged load shedding
AQ
10:43aGlenmark Becomes the First Pharmaceutical Company in India to Receive Regulatory Approval for Oral Antiviral Favipiravir, for the Treatment of Mild to Moderate COVID-19
PR
10:31aGreenWise Market Opens Fifth Florida Location
BU
10:02aWirecard seeks new financing strategy after Moody's junk downgrade
RE
09:49aBUSINESS ENGINEERING : Virtual Info Session - Press Release issued by DHA Suffa University
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard seeks new financing strategy after Moody's junk downgrade
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Short Sellers Made $2.6 Billion Off Wirecard's Plunge, but Not Without Scars
3APPLE INC. : The iPhone Isn't the Cash Cow It Once Was. Apple Isn't Worried.
4A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Maersk Tankers Changes Course in Volatile Oil Markets
5DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : June 19th, 2020(opens in new window)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group