One Click Helps Provide Students E-Learning Resources During The Pandemic

Berkeley Heights, NJ, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in the cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week with a new video release and a plan to help students in need.

"The Cost of Being a Hero: A True Story of Teachers' Sacrifice" highlights first-hand the efforts of teachers who extend themselves above and beyond to transform their students' lives. These Peshine Avenue Elementary School teachers represent the millions of teachers across the globe who dedicate their lives to shaping society's future

Let's Give Back!

Help Axtria spread this message through views, likes, comments, shares, or tagging. In support, Axtria will donate to Khan Academy, a nonprofit provider of free, world-class education to anyone, anywhere, if the message reaches 10,000 people.

Due to COVID-19 related school closures, the organization needs support. In their words, "With the coronavirus (COVID-19) creating mass school closings, demand for Khan Academy has spiked. Please help us meet this demand.”

Why Peshine Avenue Elementary School?

New Jersey Axtrians organized a community service effort focused on elementary education, and Peshine had a dire need. To assist, Axtrians donated new iPads and school supplies to improve education with technology and essential materials. While the cameras were rolling, the teachers bared their hearts and souls, sharing the struggles they endure to make a difference for their students.

The school's reality is universal. Across all demographics, 94% of public school teachers report spending their own money on school supplies. However, through sheer determination and love for education, teachers across the globe pour their hearts into ensuring students the best education they can provide.

Help Us Spread a Story of True Heroism.

As the pandemic fares on, we must bind together across the globe to help students and teachers access the proper resources for remote learning. Please click the links below to like, comment on, share, or tag the video and spread this vital message!

About Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of providing free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere.

Khan Academy's learning system is mastery-based, which allows students to master key concepts at a pace that's just right for them before moving on to more challenging content. Their platform is free for students and teachers and includes thousands of interactive exercises, videos, and articles that cover a range of K–12 subjects. More than 18 million learners and 200,000 educators use Khan Academy every month in 190 countries and more than 40 languages.

As a nonprofit, Khan Academy relies on donations from foundations, corporations, and individuals around the world, as well as earned revenue.

