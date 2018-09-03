One Day Course: How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail (London, United Kingdom - October 9th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "How
to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail" conference has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will help you improve your overall attention to detail and
accuracy by using some essential planning and attention improving
techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the
presentation of theory together with sharing experiences and individual
and group exercises
Key Benefits of Attending
Correcting errors can be time consuming and expensive. This course is
designed to improve performance through improving accuracy and attention
in the workplace. It will focus on increasing awareness of the impact of
mistakes and will have a focus on learning approaches and techniques to
improve accuracy, and hence improve efficiency and effectiveness.
It will help you:
-
Understand the psychology of attention to detail in day-to-day work
-
Understand the psychology of attention and accuracy
-
Learn how to improve your attention space and accuracy
-
Discuss how to improve focus and concentration and improve performance
Agenda:
Introduction and Objectives
Accuracy
-
Understanding the importance of accuracy and attention to detail and
the impact of making mistakes and errors
-
Discussion of examples of issues and sharing tips on what works well
to stay focused and prevent errors to improve performance
-
Common errors and what causes us to make them
Brief Overview of the Psychology of Attention
-
The different theories of attention are the capacity theory, the
mental bottleneck (filter) theory and selective attention
-
Personality types and how this influences the mistakes we make, eg
Insights colours, Belbin
-
Diagnostic for assessing attention
Techniques, Tips and Tools to Help Reduce Errors in Working
-
Maximising energy levels (e.g. 2 minute break-time, diet, lifestyle,
doing something physical)
-
Exercises to improve attention fitness - practice improving attention
span using brain games/training
-
Discussion considerations for reducing errors by optimising storage
processes, labelling, visibility, organization, technology as an
enabler
Action Planning
-
Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for
improvement following the course
