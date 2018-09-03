One Day Course: How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail (London, United Kingdom - October 9th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will help you improve your overall attention to detail and accuracy by using some essential planning and attention improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory together with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises

Key Benefits of Attending

Correcting errors can be time consuming and expensive. This course is designed to improve performance through improving accuracy and attention in the workplace. It will focus on increasing awareness of the impact of mistakes and will have a focus on learning approaches and techniques to improve accuracy, and hence improve efficiency and effectiveness.

It will help you:

Understand the psychology of attention to detail in day-to-day work

Learn how to improve your attention space and accuracy

Discuss how to improve focus and concentration and improve performance

Agenda:

Introduction and Objectives

Accuracy

Understanding the importance of accuracy and attention to detail and the impact of making mistakes and errors

Discussion of examples of issues and sharing tips on what works well to stay focused and prevent errors to improve performance

Common errors and what causes us to make them

Brief Overview of the Psychology of Attention

The different theories of attention are the capacity theory, the mental bottleneck (filter) theory and selective attention

Personality types and how this influences the mistakes we make, eg Insights colours, Belbin

Diagnostic for assessing attention

Techniques, Tips and Tools to Help Reduce Errors in Working

Maximising energy levels (e.g. 2 minute break-time, diet, lifestyle, doing something physical)

Exercises to improve attention fitness - practice improving attention span using brain games/training

Discussion considerations for reducing errors by optimising storage processes, labelling, visibility, organization, technology as an enabler

Action Planning

Identification of your personal areas of strength and areas for improvement following the course

