One Day Only in Branford, Connecticut: Free Haircuts, Shaves & Convos on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

Nearing the end of its multi-city, cross-country “Great American Road Trip,” men’s grooming brand CREMO™ will be in Branford, Connecticut, offering free haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves on Sunday, September 23, at Arturo & Son Barber Shop. Inside the CREMO “Whirlaway,” a fully restored 1948 Spartan Manor, is a state-of-the-art barber shop on wheels that will be open from 12-4 p.m. for free grooming services at its tour stop. The CREMO Road Trip has been making its way across America, visiting barber shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The coast-to-coast tour began on Aug. 17, in Laguna Beach, Calif., and will continue onto Boston, before ending on Sept. 27, in Saugus, Massachusetts, at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest operating barber shop in the USA.

WHO: —Barbers John Kenney and Ben Legaspi of Arturo & Sons Barber Shop —Social media personalities and models Edward Harrington and Faith Brannon WHAT: —FREE haircuts, shaves and beard trims from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (available for four hours only – first come, first serve, no appointments accepted) —FREE samples of CREMO barber grade grooming products —Official Connecticut barber stop for the “Great American Road Trip,” a national barbershop tour WHEN: Sunday, September 23 12 p.m. ET – FREE haircuts, trims & shaves, LIVE grooming demos, sampling begins 1 p.m. ET – CREMO spokespersons available to talk about “Great American Road Trip” and men’s mental health awareness campaign at participating barber shops across America 4 p.m. ET – CREMO free product giveaways, grooming event ends WHERE: Arturo & Son Barber Shop 184 Maple Street Branford, CT 06405 WHY: Barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a great cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to discuss personal issues and find support. MORE INFO: Follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany and use #CremoRoadTrip More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com

