One Day Only in Memphis: Free Haircuts, Shaves & Convos on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

Halfway through its multi-city “Great American Road Trip,” a nationwide
cross-country tour, men’s grooming brand CREMO™
is offering free haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves on Saturday, Sept.
8, at the 1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor in Memphis, inside the CREMO
“Whirlaway” – a restored 1948 Spartan Manor transformed into a
state-of-the-art barber shop on wheels. The CREMO
Road Trip has been making its way across America, visiting barber
shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and
resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The
coast-to-coast tour began on Aug. 17, in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends
on Sept. 27, in Saugus, Mass., at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest
operating barber shop in the USA.
WHO:
—Barber Jessica Leet of 1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor
—CREMO vice president/spokesperson Bob Terrell
—Social media personalities and models Edward Harrington and Faith
Brannon
WHAT:
—FREE Haircuts, Shaves and Beard Trims from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
CT (available for three hours only – first come, first serve, no
appointments accepted)
—Memphis stop for the“Great American Road Trip,” a six-week
barbershop tour by CREMO
WHEN:
Saturday, September 8, 2018 – ONE DAY ONLY!
12 p.m. CT – FREE haircuts, trims & shaves, LIVE grooming demos
begin
1 p.m. CT – CREMO spokesperson available to talk about “Great
American Road Trip” and men’s mental health awareness campaign at
barber shops across America
3 p.m. CT – CREMO grooming event ends in Memphis
WHERE:
1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor
1016 S. Yates Road, Memphis, TN 38119
—Satellite crew/media parking available along streets
WHY:
Barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental
health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a
cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to
discuss personal issues and find support.
MORE INFO:
Follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany
and use #CremoRoadTrip
More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com
FOR MEDIA:
On-site press contact: Heidi Carreon for CREMO: 1-626-549-5797
General press inquiries may be directed to Jessica del Mundo:
1-323-741-5600
jessica@10storyhouse.com
or press@cremocompany.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005149/en/