One Day Only in Memphis: Free Haircuts, Shaves & Convos on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

09/07/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

Halfway through its multi-city “Great American Road Trip,” a nationwide cross-country tour, men’s grooming brand CREMO™ is offering free haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves on Saturday, Sept. 8, at the 1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor in Memphis, inside the CREMO “Whirlaway” – a restored 1948 Spartan Manor transformed into a state-of-the-art barber shop on wheels. The CREMO Road Trip has been making its way across America, visiting barber shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The coast-to-coast tour began on Aug. 17, in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends on Sept. 27, in Saugus, Mass., at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest operating barber shop in the USA.

WHO:

     

—Barber Jessica Leet of 1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor

 

—CREMO vice president/spokesperson Bob Terrell

 

—Social media personalities and models Edward Harrington and Faith Brannon

 

WHAT:

—FREE Haircuts, Shaves and Beard Trims from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT (available for three hours only – first come, first serve, no appointments accepted)

 

—Memphis stop for the“Great American Road Trip,” a six-week barbershop tour by CREMO

 

WHEN:

Saturday, September 8, 2018 – ONE DAY ONLY!

 

12 p.m. CT – FREE haircuts, trims & shaves, LIVE grooming demos begin

 

1 p.m. CT – CREMO spokesperson available to talk about “Great American Road Trip” and men’s mental health awareness campaign at barber shops across America

 

3 p.m. CT – CREMO grooming event ends in Memphis

 

WHERE:

1776 Men’s Grooming Parlor

1016 S. Yates Road, Memphis, TN 38119
—Satellite crew/media parking available along streets
 

WHY:

Barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to discuss personal issues and find support.

 

MORE INFO:

Follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany and use #CremoRoadTrip

More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com

 
FOR MEDIA: On-site press contact: Heidi Carreon for CREMO: 1-626-549-5797

General press inquiries may be directed to Jessica del Mundo: 1-323-741-5600

jessica@10storyhouse.com or press@cremocompany.com


© Business Wire 2018
