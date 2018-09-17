One Day Only in Philadelphia: Free Haircuts, Shaves & Convos on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

Nearing the last two weeks of its multi-city, cross-country “Great
American Road Trip,” men’s grooming brand CREMO™
is offering free haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves on Tuesday,
September 18, outside Burke & Payne Barber Company inside the CREMO
“Whirlaway.” The restored 1948 Spartan Manor has been transformed into a
state-of-the-art barber shop on wheels and will be open from 12-3 p.m.
for free grooming services at South & 9th. The CREMO
Road Trip has been making its way across America, visiting barber
shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and
resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The
coast-to-coast tour began on Aug. 17, in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends
on Sept. 27, in Saugus, Mass., at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest
operating barber shop in the USA.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005447/en/
CREMO Road Trip ambassadors Edward Harrington and Faith Brannon will be Burke & Payne Barber Co. at the corner of South and 9th, in downtown Philadelphia from 12-3 PM ET, on Tuesday, September 18. Look for the CREMO Whirlaway for free CREMO products, haircuts and grooming, all in honor of the 2018 Great American Road Trip. (Photo: Business Wire)
—Philadelphia native and pro barber Michael Burke, co-owner of Burke
& Payne Barber Co.
—Social media personalities and models Edward Harrington and Faith
Brannon
WHAT:
—FREE haircuts, shaves and beard trims from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET
(available for three hours only – first come, first serve, no
appointments accepted)
—FREE samples of CREMO barber grade grooming products
—Official Philadelphia barber stop for the “Great American Road
Trip,” a national barbershop tour
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 – ONE DAY ONLY!
12 p.m. ET – FREE haircuts, trims & shaves, LIVE grooming demos,
sampling begins
1 p.m. ET – CREMO spokespersons available to talk about “Great
American Road Trip” and men’s mental health awareness campaign at
participating barber shops across America
3 p.m. ET – CREMO free grooming event ends in Philadelphia
WHERE:
Corner of South Street and 9th Street
in Downtown Philadelphia
(Near Whole Foods Market and Starbucks)
—Burke & Payne Barber Co. is located at 734 S. 9th
Street (Italian Market Neighborhood)
WHY:
Barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental
health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a
great cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space
to discuss personal issues and find support.
MORE INFO:
Follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany
and use #CremoRoadTrip
More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com
FOR MEDIA:
On-site press contact: Heidi Carreon for CREMO: 1-626-549-5797
General press inquiries may be directed to Jessica del Mundo:
1-323-741-5600
jessica@10storyhouse.com
or press@cremocompany.com
