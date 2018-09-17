One Day Only in Philadelphia: Free Haircuts, Shaves & Convos on the Importance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness

Nearing the last two weeks of its multi-city, cross-country “Great American Road Trip,” men’s grooming brand CREMO™ is offering free haircuts, beard trims and hot shaves on Tuesday, September 18, outside Burke & Payne Barber Company inside the CREMO “Whirlaway.” The restored 1948 Spartan Manor has been transformed into a state-of-the-art barber shop on wheels and will be open from 12-3 p.m. for free grooming services at South & 9th. The CREMO Road Trip has been making its way across America, visiting barber shops and gents in need of grooming, while also promoting awareness and resources for men’s care and men’s mental health issues. The coast-to-coast tour began on Aug. 17, in Laguna Beach, Calif., and ends on Sept. 27, in Saugus, Mass., at George’s Barber Shop, the oldest operating barber shop in the USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005447/en/

CREMO Road Trip ambassadors Edward Harrington and Faith Brannon will be Burke & Payne Barber Co. at the corner of South and 9th, in downtown Philadelphia from 12-3 PM ET, on Tuesday, September 18. Look for the CREMO Whirlaway for free CREMO products, haircuts and grooming, all in honor of the 2018 Great American Road Trip. (Photo: Business Wire)

WHO: —Philadelphia native and pro barber Michael Burke, co-owner of Burke & Payne Barber Co. —Social media personalities and models Edward Harrington and Faith Brannon WHAT: —FREE haircuts, shaves and beard trims from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (available for three hours only – first come, first serve, no appointments accepted) —FREE samples of CREMO barber grade grooming products —Official Philadelphia barber stop for the “Great American Road Trip,” a national barbershop tour WHEN: Tuesday, September 18, 2018 – ONE DAY ONLY! 12 p.m. ET – FREE haircuts, trims & shaves, LIVE grooming demos, sampling begins 1 p.m. ET – CREMO spokespersons available to talk about “Great American Road Trip” and men’s mental health awareness campaign at participating barber shops across America 3 p.m. ET – CREMO free grooming event ends in Philadelphia WHERE: Corner of South Street and 9th Street in Downtown Philadelphia (Near Whole Foods Market and Starbucks) —Burke & Payne Barber Co. is located at 734 S. 9th Street (Italian Market Neighborhood) WHY: Barbers are key to sparking discussions that impact men’s mental health. For many men, the barber shop is not only a place to get a great cut or shave, but it can provide a reliable, comfortable space to discuss personal issues and find support. MORE INFO: Follow CREMO on Instagram @cremocompany and use #CremoRoadTrip More information about CREMO products may be found online at http://cremocompany.com FOR MEDIA: On-site press contact: Heidi Carreon for CREMO: 1-626-549-5797 General press inquiries may be directed to Jessica del Mundo: 1-323-741-5600 jessica@10storyhouse.com or press@cremocompany.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005447/en/