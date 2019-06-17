One Giant Leap for Doughnut-Kind!

It’s round. It’s glazed. And for the first time in the U.S., it’s
FILLED! Introducing a doughnut innovation fans could have only imagined
until now – Krispy Kreme’s NEW Original Filled Doughnut.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005034/en/
Landing June 17, NEW Original Filled Doughnuts will be permanently available in the U.S., initially in two flavors – Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™. Try one for FREE June 22! (Photo: Business Wire)
Delivering a new taste experience for the doughnut-verse, Krispy
Kreme’s Original Filled is a whole new interpretation of the brand’s
iconic Original Glazed® doughnut. Featuring Krispy Kreme’s
classic Original Glazed® doughnut, the new product is initially offered
with a choice of two fillings: Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™,
providing the perfect bite every time.
“Krispy Kreme was at the launch of Apollo 11, serving fresh
doughnuts to Americans witnessing liftoff of this monumental mission. As
America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the
moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is
out of this world. We choose to fill our Original Glazed® doughnuts, not
because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended,
JFK). Actually… it’s not hard, it’s melt-in-your-mouth delicious,” said
Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut
Corporation.
Fans can experience the launch of the Original Filled Doughnut for FREE
on June 22 (one free doughnut per guest) as Krispy Kreme’s reward
to America for meeting the brand’s National Doughnut Day challenge of
giving away 1 million free doughnuts. For more information on the
Original Filled doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/original-filled.
Be a part of doughnut history and share your favorite Original Filled
Doughnut experience on social, using the hashtag #krispykreme and
tagging @krispykreme.
About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of
premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed®
doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has
offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it
was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising
program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise
millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can
be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant
stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33
countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com,
or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme,
and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005034/en/