One Identity Offers Free Safeguard for Privileged Sessions to Support Critical Infrastructure Providers Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

04/07/2020 | 06:01am EDT
  • One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Sessions will be offered to critical infrastructure organizations free of charge for six months  
  • The solution deploys quickly and mitigates risk of a security breach by monitoring and managing privileged access to an enterprise’s most critical systems

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in identity-centered security, today announced that it is offering free use of One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Sessions for six months to all critical infrastructure providers.

As emergency services, public health organizations, utilities and other critical organizations rush to enable as many remote workers as possible, best practices for keeping users secure have understandably become an ongoing challenge. One Identity’s Safeguard for Privileged Sessions enables organizations to reduce risk by monitoring and managing privileged access without hindering productivity.

Any organization relies on privileged IT users to configure systems and perform vital functions so their enterprise stays up and running. If this privileged access is not controlled as it shifts to remote administration, organizations face heightened risk. Unmanaged privileged access opens the door to attackers who can leverage it to steal data or compromise systems.

To support essential businesses that are working through challenging IT transitions right now, One Identity’s Safeguard for Privileged Sessions will provide numerous benefits, which include:

  • Fast and Simple Remote Deployment: With a rapid appliance-based deployment and simplified traffic re-routing, One Identity Safeguard can have organizations recording and securing sessions in a matter of days without disrupting users.
  • Record and Monitor all Session Activity of Remote Admins, Vendors and Contractors: All session activity, down to the individual keystroke, mouse movement, and Windows viewed – is captured, indexed and stored in tamper-proof audit trails that can be viewed like a video and searched like a database.
  • Real-time Alerting and Blocking of Potential Attacks or Rogue Users: The solution monitors traffic in real-time and executes various actions if a certain pattern appears. In the case of detecting a suspicious user action, Safeguard can log the event, send an alert or immediately terminate the session.

“These are unprecedented times, and organizations across all industries are being pushed to adapt quickly with little guidance on how to do so, potentially leaving them vulnerable,” said David Earhart, president and general manager of One Identity. “At One Identity we want to support those critical infrastructure providers who are being asked to do so much right now, by providing them the privileged access management capabilities they need to keep their systems secure without getting in the way of their essential missions.” 

To learn more about this offering, visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/secure-remote-access-for-your-critical-infrastructure/.

About One Identity
One Identity, a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including AD account lifecycle management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management.  One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats.  One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

Media contacts
Andrea Ipolyi
One Identity Global PR
+36 1 398 6700
andrea.ipolyi@oneidentity.com

Molly Hanrahan
Highwire PR
415-675-1457
oneidentity@highwirepr.com

Primary Logo


