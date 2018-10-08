Log in
One Identity UNITE Conference Demonstrates to Security Professionals How to “Get IAM Right”

10/08/2018 | 07:34pm CEST

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, will host the UNITE Conference from October 8-11 in Dallas, Texas, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center. The conference brings together a community of security professionals, industry experts, customers, partners and leading executives worldwide for three days of education, networking, collaboration, engaging debates and hands-on demonstrations. The event will explore the latest innovations and solutions in identity and access management, privileged access management, identity as a service and governance control – driving critical discussion around securing and enabling today’s digital enterprise.

Who:               One Identity
What:              One Identity UNITE North America Customer and Partner Conference
When:             October 8-11, 2018
Where:            The Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center
                        1501 Gaylord Trail
                        Grapevine, TX 76051

During the conference, industry thought leaders, One Identity executives and analysts like Garrett Bekker of 451 Research, Richard Bird of Optiv and Allan Boardman of ISACA will lead keynote addresses and speaker discussions throughout general sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions, such as “Amazon Prime for IAM” and “Where Identity Manager and Active Roles Become Optimal,” to interact with One Identity’s PAM and identity governance product leads. One-on-one “speed date” sessions, floor demos and an evening event at AT&T Stadium (home of the Dallas Cowboys) will allow customers and partners to engage with business and technical experts. Attendees will learn best practices that can be immediately applied to safeguard against emerging threats and malicious actors.

On the last day of the conference, breakout tracks will be offered for customers and partners. A customer advisory board session will allow customers to interact to learn how to fully capitalize on One Identity solutions. Additionally, One Identity’s partners will meet in a separate breakout to explore business and technical challenges and share how IAM fits into their businesses.

“One Identity solutions have helped us enable our business by managing key security and operational challenges, and at UNITE, we’re looking forward to refining our technical proficiency and knowledge in these critical areas,” said Stan Hammer, chief technologist, Western Carolina University. “During my conference talk on mainstage, I am excited to be able to share with my peers the challenges and lessons I’ve learned and be able to voice my input around future product enhancements that will be key to our ongoing enterprise IT and security as well as organizational enablement efforts.”

“As businesses evolve digitally, security is evolving as well. Historically, IAM and PAM have focused on safeguarding the enterprise with traditional on-premises solutions,” said Geoff Gilbert, vice president of Engineering, Novacoast. “UNITE will demonstrate how solutions must now be able support businesses’ digital transformations and enable greater agility and user productivity than ever before.

UNITE program developments are available through the conference Twitter handle (@OneIdentity), and an interactive, ongoing discussion regarding the event will utilize the hashtags #OneIdentityUNITE and #GetIAMRight.

About One Identity
One Identity, a Quest Software business, helps organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right. With a unique portfolio of offerings including identity governance, access management, privileged management, and identity as a service, One Identity helps organizations reach their full potential, unimpeded by security, yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity has proven unequalled in its commitment to its customers’ long-term IAM success. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com.

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Bernas
One Identity AR/PR
858-886-6443
Jennifer.Bernas@oneidentity.com

Ali Mapplethorpe
Highwire PR
415-675-1457
ali@highwirepr.com

70984_OneIdentity.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
