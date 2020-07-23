One Media : PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 0 07/23/2020 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular. ONE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 萬 華 媒 體 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 426) PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A notice convening the AGM of One Media Group Limited to be held at 15th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 9:30 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular. A proxy form for the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you propose to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the accompanying proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the head office of the Company at 16th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not prevent you from attending and voting in person at the meeting if you so wish. Hong Kong, 24 July 2020 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN HONG KONG In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), certain measures will be taken and implemented at the Annual General Meeting to address the attendees' risk of infection, including without limitations, (i) compulsory body temperature checks; (ii) wearing of surgical face masks prior to entering to the Annual General Meeting; (iii) each attendee being assigned a designated seat at the time of registration to ensure social distancing; and (iv) no provision of refreshments. The Company will keep the COVID-19 under review and may implement such additional measures as may be required closer to the date of the Annual General Meeting. - i - DEFINITIONS In this circular, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise: ''AGM'' the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 15th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 9:30 a.m., notice of which is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular ''Articles of Association'' the articles of association of the Company ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Company'' One Media Group Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange ''Director(s)'' the director(s) (including independent non-executive directors) of the Company ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Latest Practicable Date'' 15 July 2020, being the latest practicable date of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular prior to its publication ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Repurchase Proposal'' the proposal to give a general mandate to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase during the period as set out in the Repurchase Resolution Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of the Repurchase Resolution ''Repurchase Resolution'' the proposed ordinary resolution as referred to in no. 4 of the notice of the AGM ''SFO'' Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong ''Share Repurchase Rules'' the relevant rules set out in the Listing Rules to regulate the repurchase by companies with primary listing on the Stock Exchange of their own securities - 1 - DEFINITIONS ''Share(s)'' ordinary share(s) of HK$0.001 each in the share capital of the Company ''Shareholder(s)'' the holder(s) of the Share(s) ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Takeovers Code'' The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs ''%'' per cent - 2 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD ONE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 萬 華 媒 體 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 426) Non-executive Director: Registered Office: Ms. TIONG Choon (Chairman) Clifton House 75 Fort Street Executive Directors: P.O. Box 1350 GT Mr. TIONG Kiew Chiong George Town Mr. LAM Pak Cheong Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. YU Hon To, David Head Office in Hong Kong: Mr. LAU Chi Wah, Alex 16th Floor, Block A Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah Ming Pao Industrial Centre 18 Ka Yip Street Chai Wan Hong Kong Hong Kong, 24 July 2020 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam, PROPOSALS FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO REPURCHASE SHARES AND TO ISSUE NEW SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING GENERAL MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES At the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 August 2019, a general mandate was given by the Company to the Directors to exercise the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares. Such general mandate will lapse at the conclusion of the AGM. The Directors propose to seek your approval of the Repurchase Resolution to be proposed at the AGM. An explanatory statement as required under the Share Repurchase Rules to provide the requisite information of the Repurchase Proposal is set out in Appendix I to this circular. - 3 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE NEW SHARES Furthermore, at the AGM, two ordinary resolutions will be proposed which aim to grant to the Directors (i) a general mandate to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the resolutions (i.e. not exceeding 80,180,000 Shares based on the issued share capital of the Company of 400,900,000 Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date and assuming that such issued share capital remains the same as the date of passing the resolution); and (ii) an extension to the general mandate so granted to the Directors by the addition of any Shares representing the total number of the Shares repurchased by the Company after the granting of the general mandate to repurchase up to 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the Repurchase Resolution. RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Pursuant to Article 108(a) of the Articles of Association, Ms. TIONG Choon and Mr. YU Hon To, David will retire at the AGM and, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. In addition, Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah was appointed as an independent non-executive Director effective from 1 September 2019 to fill a casual vacancy. Pursuant to Article 112 of the Articles of Association, he will hold office until the forthcoming AGM and shall be eligible for re-election. Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular. Pursuant to the code provision A.4.3 of the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, Mr. YU Hon To, David's further appointment as an independent non-executive Director should be subject to a separate resolution to be approved by the Shareholders. The reasons why the Board believes Mr. YU is independent and should be re-elected are set out below. Mr. YU was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 20 June 2005 and has served the Company for more than 9 years. He will retire by rotation in accordance with the Articles of Association at the AGM. During his tenure of office, Mr. YU has fulfilled all the requirements regarding independence of an independent non-executive Director and has provided annual confirmation of independence to the Company under Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. In addition, Mr. YU continues to demonstrate the attributes of an independent non-executive Director by providing independent views and advices. There is no evidence that his tenure has had any impact on his independence. The Board is of the opinion that Mr. YU remains independent notwithstanding the length of his service. The Board also considers that his professional expertise in the audit and finance sector, his knowledge in corporate governance and regulatory matters and his experience in the business of the Group will continue to contribute to the effective functioning of the Board and the Board committees, thereby safeguarding the interests of the Shareholders. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Yu held directorships in nine listed companies including the Company. Notwithstanding his directorships in nine listed companies, the Board is satisfied with his contribution to the Company as evidenced by high attendance rate during his tenure of office and believes that he will still be able to devote sufficient time to the Board. - 4 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD In view of the above, the Board considers that it is in the best interests of the Board, the Company and Shareholders as a whole to re-elect Mr. YU as an independent non-executive Director and recommends him for re-election at the AGM. The Nomination Committee had assessed and reviewed the annual written confirmation of independence of each of the independent non-executive Directors based on the independence criteria as set out in rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules, including Mr. YU Hon To, David and Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah, and considers that they remain independent. The Nomination Committee had considered the perspectives, skills, experience and diversity of the above retiring Directors and nominated the above retiring Directors to the Board for it to propose to the Shareholders for re-election at the AGM. Accordingly, with the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Board has proposed that all the above retiring Directors, namely Ms. TIONG Choon, Mr. YU Hon To, David and Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah stand for re-election as Directors at the AGM. Biographical details of the above retiring Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM are set out in Appendix II to this circular. VOTING BY POLL As required under Rule 13.39(4) of the Listing Rules, any vote of shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman, in good faith, decides to allow a resolution which relates purely to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. Accordingly, all resolutions will be put to vote by way of poll at the AGM. An announcement on the poll results will be made by the Company after the AGM in the manner prescribed under Rule 13.39(5) of the Listing Rules. AGM On pages 14 to 17 of this circular, you will find a notice convening the AGM at which the following businesses are to be transacted: to receive and consider the audited financial statements, the report of the directors and the independent auditor ' s report for the year ended 31 March 2020; to re-elect Directors and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of Directors; and to re-appoint auditor and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of auditor. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following proposed resolutions: 1. an ordinary resolution to grant to the Directors a general mandate to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares on the Stock Exchange representing up to 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the Repurchase Resolution; - 5 - LETTER FROM THE BOARD an ordinary resolution to grant to the Directors a general mandate to authorise the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing such resolution; and an ordinary resolution to extend the general mandate which will be granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares by adding to it the number of Shares repurchased under the Repurchase Proposal after the granting of the general mandate. ACTION TO BE TAKEN Each Shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the AGM, is entitled to appoint one or more proxies, whether they are Shareholders or not, to attend and vote on his behalf at the AGM. A proxy form for use at the AGM is enclosed herein. Whether or not you intend to attend the AGM, you are requested to complete the proxy form and return it to the head office of the Company at 16th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting at the AGM, or any adjourned meeting, should they so wish. RECOMMENDATION The Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) believe that the granting of the general mandates to repurchase Shares and to issue new Shares, the extension of the general mandate to issue additional Shares and the re-election of Directors are in the best interests of the Company as well as its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors (including independent non-executive Directors) recommend that all the Shareholders should vote in favour of all the relevant resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM. FURTHER INFORMATION Further information of the Company is set out in the appendices to this circular for your information. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board of One Media Group Limited TIONG Kiew Chiong Executive Director - 6 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT This appendix serves as an explanatory statement, as required by the Share Repurchase Rules, to provide requisite information to you for your consideration of the proposal to permit the repurchase of Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the date of passing the Repurchase Resolution. 1. SHARE CAPITAL As at the Latest Practicable Date, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 400,900,000 Shares. Subject to the passing of the Repurchase Resolution and on the basis that no further Shares are issued or repurchased prior to the AGM, the Company would be allowed under the Repurchase Resolution to repurchase up to a maximum of 40,090,000 Shares, representing not more than 10% of the total number of Shares in issue as at the Latest Practicable Date. 2. REASONS FOR REPURCHASES The Directors believe that the Repurchase Proposal is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders. Such repurchases may, depending on market conditions and funding arrangements at the time, lead to an enhancement of the net asset value per Share and/or earnings per Share and will only be made when the Directors believe that such repurchases will benefit the Company and the Shareholders. 3. FUNDING OF REPURCHASE In repurchasing Shares, the Company may only apply funds legally available for such purpose in accordance with its memorandum and Articles of Association and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. The law of the Cayman Islands provides that the amount to be repaid in connection with a share repurchase may be paid from the profits of the Company and/ or the proceeds of a new issue of Shares made for the purpose of the repurchase or out of capital, if the Company can, immediately following such payment, pay its debts as they fall due in the ordinary course of business. The Company may not purchase securities on the Stock Exchange for a consideration other than cash or for settlement otherwise than in accordance with the trading rules of the Stock Exchange from time to time. There might be a material adverse impact on the working capital or gearing position of the Company as compared with the position disclosed in the audited accounts contained in the Company's annual report for the year ended 31 March 2020 in the event that the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Proposal were to be exercised in full at any time during the proposed repurchase period. However, the Directors do not propose to exercise the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Proposal to such extent as would, in the circumstances, have a material adverse effect on the working capital or the gearing levels of the Company which in the opinion of the Directors are from time to time appropriate for the Company. - 7 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 4. UNDERTAKING The Directors have undertaken to the Stock Exchange that, so far as the same may be applicable, they will exercise the powers of the Company to make repurchase pursuant to the Repurchase Proposal and in accordance with the Listing Rules, the memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company and the applicable laws of the Cayman Islands. None of the Directors and, to the best of their knowledge, having made all reasonable enquiries, none of their respective close associates (as defined in the Listing Rules), have any present intention to sell any Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries under the Repurchase Proposal if such is approved by the Shareholders. No core connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) have notified the Company that they have a present intention to sell Shares to the Company or its subsidiaries, or have undertaken not to do so, in the event that the Repurchase Proposal is approved by the Shareholders. 5. EFFECT OF TAKEOVERS CODE AND PUBLIC FLOAT If on the exercise of the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the Repurchase Proposal, a Shareholder's proportionate interest in the voting rights of the Company increases, such increase will be treated as an acquisition for the purposes of Rule 32 of the Takeovers Code. As a result, a Shareholder or group of Shareholders acting in concert could obtain or consolidate control of the Company and become obliged to make a mandatory offer in accordance with Rules 26 and 32 of the Takeovers Code. As at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company, Comwell Investment Limited has an interest of 292,700,000 Shares, representing approximately 73.01% of the issued share capital of the Company. Based on such shareholdings and in the event that the Directors exercise in full the power to repurchase Shares pursuant to the general mandate, the shareholdings of Comwell Investment Limited in the Company would be increased to approximately 81.12% of the issued share capital of the Company. The Directors are not aware of any consequence which may arise under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code as a result of any repurchases made under the Repurchase Proposal. The Directors will use their best endeavours to ensure that the share repurchase mandate will not be exercised to the extent that the number of Shares held by public would be reduced to less than 25% of the issued share capital of the Company. 6. SHARE PURCHASED BY THE COMPANY The Company has not purchased any of its Shares (whether on the Stock Exchange or otherwise) in the six months preceding the Latest Practicable Date. - 8 - APPENDIX I EXPLANATORY STATEMENT 7. SHARE PRICES The highest and lowest prices at which the Shares were traded on the Stock Exchange during each of the previous twelve months before the Latest Practicable Date were as follows: Highest Price Lowest Price HK$ HK$ 2019 July 0.610 0.480 August 0.570 0.415 September 0.485 0.390 October 0.450 0.350 November 0.445 0.325 December 0.420 0.246 2020 January 0.445 0.265 February 0.265 0.210 March 0.221 0.141 April 0.164 0.120 May 0.145 0.128 June 0.179 0.110 July (up to the Latest Practicable Date) 0.198 0.157 - 9 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED The following are the particulars of the Directors proposed to be re-elected at the AGM in accordance with the Articles of Association: 1. Ms. TIONG Choon, aged 51, was appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company on 1 December 2017 and appointed as the Chairman of the Company on 1 April 2018. She is an executive director of Media Chinese International Limited (''Media Chinese'', which together with its subsidiaries, the ''Media Chinese Group''), the holding company of the Company which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (''Bursa Malaysia''). Ms. TIONG has started her career with Rimbunan Hijau Group since 1991 and served in various managerial and senior positions in plantation and hospitality sectors. She holds a Bachelor of Economics Degree from Monash University, Australia. She is currently a non-independentnon-executive director of Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad, a listed company in Malaysia. Ms. TIONG is a daughter of Tan Sri Datuk Sir TIONG Hiew King, a niece of Dato' Sri Dr. TIONG Ik King and a distant relative of Mr. TIONG Kiew Chiong. Both Tan Sri Datuk Sir TIONG Hiew King and Dato' Sri Dr. TIONG Ik King are substantial Shareholders of the Company, Save as disclosed above, Ms. TIONG has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years and does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company and has not held any other positions with any members of the Group. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Ms. TIONG has personal interest in 26,000 Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Ms. TIONG has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term of three years starting from 1 April 2018 and ending on 31 March 2021. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The director fee of Ms. TIONG will be reviewed annually by the Board pursuant to the authority granted by the Shareholders at the general meetings of the Company and by reference to her duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance, as well as prevailing market conditions. For the year ended 31 March 2020, total emoluments paid to Ms. TIONG amounted to HK$130,000. Save as disclosed above, Ms. TIONG has confirmed that there is no information which is discloseable nor is/was she involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in connection with her re-election. - 10 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED 2. Mr. YU Hon To, David, aged 72, has been an independent non-executive Director of the Company since June 2005. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. YU is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was formerly a partner of an international accounting firm with extensive experience in corporate finance, auditing and corporate management. Mr. YU is currently an independent non-executive director of Media Chinese, the holding company of the Company which is listed on the Stock Exchange and Bursa Malaysia. Mr. YU also serves as an independent non-executive director of China Renewable Energy Investment Limited, China Resources Gas Group Limited, Haier Electronics Group Co., Limited, Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, MS Group Holdings Limited, New Century Asset Management Limited (the manager of New Century Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on the Stock Exchange) and Playmates Holdings Limited, which are listed companies in Hong Kong. In the past three years preceding 31 March 2020, Mr. YU had been an independent non- executive director of Synergis Holdings Limited. Save as disclosed above, Mr. YU has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years and has not held any other positions with any members of the Group. Mr. YU has given his written annual confirmation of independence to the Company and the Nomination Committee of the Company had assessed and reviewed it based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Mr. YU does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders. The Board is also not aware of any circumstance that might influence Mr. YU in exercising independent judgment, and is satisfied that he has the required character, integrity, independence and experience to fulfill the role of an independent non-executive Director and he will be able to maintain an independent view of the Group's affairs. The Board considers him to be independent. The Board is of the view that Mr. YU is beneficial to the Board with diversity of his comprehensive business experience that contributes to invaluable expertise, continuity and stability to the Board and the Company has benefited greatly from his contribution and valuable insights derived from his in-depth knowledge of the Company. The Board believes that he will continue to contribute effectively to the Board. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. YU did not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. - 11 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED Mr. YU has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term of three years starting from 1 April 2020 and ending on 31 March 2023. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The director's emolument of Mr. YU will be reviewed annually by the Board pursuant to the authority granted by the Shareholders at the general meetings of the Company and by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance, as well as prevailing market conditions. For the year ended 31 March 2020, total emoluments paid to Mr. YU amounted to HK$180,000. Save as disclosed above, Mr. YU has confirmed that there is no information which is discloseable nor is/was he involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in connection with his re-election. 3. Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah, aged 65, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 1 September 2019. He is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. CHAU has extensive experience in the banking and finance industry in Hong Kong and Mainland China with various global financial institutes. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor degree in Business Administration. Mr. CHAU served as a non-executive director of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (Stock code:1026), which is a listed company on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange from 3 June 2019 to 29 May 2020. Save as disclosed above, Mr. CHAU has not held any directorship in other listed public companies in the past three years and has not held any other positions with any members of the Group. Mr. CHAU has given his written annual confirmation of independence to the Company and the Nomination Committee of the Company had assessed and reviewed it based on the independence criteria as set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Mr. CHAU does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling Shareholders. The Board is also not aware of any circumstance that might influence Mr. CHAU in exercising independent judgment, and is satisfied that he has the required character, integrity, independence and experience to fulfill the role of an independent non-executive Director and he will be able to maintain an independent view of the Group's affairs. The Board considers him to be independent. - 12 - APPENDIX II DETAILS OF DIRECTORS PROPOSED TO BE RE-ELECTED The Board is of the view that Mr. CHAU is beneficial to the Board with diversity of his comprehensive business experience that contributes to invaluable expertise, continuity and stability to the Board and the Company has benefited greatly from his contribution and valuable insights derived from his in-depth knowledge of the Company. The Board believes that he will continue to contribute effectively to the Board. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. CHAU did not have any interest in the Shares within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. CHAU has entered into an appointment letter with the Company commenced from 1 September 2019 and ending on 31 March 2022. The appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the next annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association. The director's emolument of Mr. CHAU will be reviewed annually by the Board pursuant to the authority granted by the Shareholders at the general meetings of the Company and by reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company, the Company's performance, as well as prevailing market conditions. For the year ended 31 March 2020, total emoluments paid to Mr. CHAU amounted to HK$81,667. Save as disclosed above, Mr. CHAU has confirmed that there is no information which is discloseable nor is/was he involved in any of the matters required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of the provisions under paragraphs 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters which need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders in connection with his re- election. - 13 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF AGM ONE MEDIA GROUP LIMITED 萬 華 媒 體 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 426) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of One Media Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 15th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes: to receive and consider the audited financial statements, the report of the directors and the independent auditor ' s report for the year ended 31 March 2020; to re-elect Directors and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of Directors; and to re-appoint auditor and to authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of auditor. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company: 4. ''THAT: ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the '' Stock Exchange '' ) or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the aggregate number of shares of the Company which may be repurchased pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of any of the shares of the Company into a smaller or larger number of shares of the Company after the passing of this resolution) and such maximum number of shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly; and - 14 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF AGM for the purposes of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the Articles of Association of the Company to be held; or the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. '' 5. ''THAT: subject to paragraph (c) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of HK$0.001 each in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; the approval in paragraph (a) above shall authorise the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including bonds, warrants and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such power after the end of the Relevant Period; the aggregate number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the Directors of the Company pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); (ii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any warrants of the Company or any securities which are convertible into shares of the Company; (iii) an issue of shares as scrip dividends pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company from time to time; or (iv) an issue of shares under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the grant or issue of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of any of the shares of the Company into a smaller or larger number of shares of the Company after the passing of this resolution) and such maximum number of shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly; and - 15 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF AGM for the purposes of this resolution, '' Relevant Period '' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by any applicable laws or the Articles of Association of the Company to be held; or the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting. ''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors of the Company to the holders of shares of the Company on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares as at that date (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory outside Hong Kong applicable to the Company).'' 6. ''THAT subject to the passing of the resolutions nos. 4 and 5 set out in the notice convening the meeting, the general mandate granted to the Directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares pursuant to resolution no. 5 set out in the notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of a number representing the aggregate number of shares in the capital of the Company repurchased by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution no. 4 set out in the notice convening this meeting (such total number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any consolidation or subdivision of any of the shares of the Company into a smaller or larger number of shares of the Company after the passing of this resolution).'' By Order of the Board One Media Group Limited YEUNG Ying Fat Company Secretary Hong Kong, 24 July 2020 - 16 - APPENDIX III NOTICE OF AGM Notes: Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. To be valid, the proxy form, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged with the head office of the Company at 16th Floor, Block A, Ming Pao Industrial Centre, 18 Ka Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof. For the purposes of the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 20 August 2020 to Tuesday, 25 August 2020 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the annual general meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company ' s branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 August 2020. With regard to item no. 2 in this notice, the Board of Directors of the Company proposes that the retiring Directors, Ms. TIONG Choon, Mr. YU Hon To, David and Mr. CHAU Cheuk Wah be re-elected as Directors of the Company. Details of the said retiring Directors are set out in Appendix II to the circular to be sent to the Shareholders on 24 July 2020. - 17 - Attachments Original document

