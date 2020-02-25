Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Million Laundry and Vending Machines are being Upgraded to Accept Mobile Payment with a Hardware-as-a-Service Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 07:36am EST

PayRange Inc., a network for everyday purchases, has secured $70 million in funding to digitize unattended retail machines at no up-front cost to machine owners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005102/en/

The digital revolution has left millions of vending, laundry, and other cash-and-coin-only machines behind, because until now, upgrading to accept card and NFC payments has been cost prohibitive for those machines. The patented PayRange solution is a small, dongle-like device that easily installs inside the machine, then leverages the consumer’s smartphone for connectivity and payment over Bluetooth. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital revolution has left millions of vending, laundry, and other cash-and-coin-only machines behind, because until now, upgrading to accept card and NFC payments has been cost prohibitive for those machines. The patented PayRange solution is a small, dongle-like device that easily installs inside the machine, then leverages the consumer’s smartphone for connectivity and payment over Bluetooth. (Photo: Business Wire)

The digital revolution has left millions of vending, laundry, and other cash-and-coin-only machines behind, because until now, upgrading to accept card and NFC payments has been cost prohibitive for those machines. The patented PayRange solution is a small, dongle-like device that easily installs inside the machine, then leverages the consumer’s smartphone for connectivity and payment over Bluetooth. In addition to retrofitting existing machines, the solution is also available as OEM in new machines.

With the company’s new 2020 Consumer Choice Program, PayRange offers machine owners the ability to capture more sales by offering a wider range of payment options. Additionally, PayRange helps modernize the user experience, empowering machine owners to offer consumer engagement features such as promotions and loyalty programs.

“We realized that the initial upfront investment was a hurdle preventing owners from upgrading, so we developed the Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model, allowing operators to finally bring their unnetworked machines into the digital age,” stated Michael Kitchen, Chief Revenue Officer. “We have only begun our initial rollout of the program and are already signing up ten thousand machines a week. We are very pleased with the early results of this program and expect demand will outstrip our initial one million device supply.”

PayRange also offers a turnkey deployment service to further reduce the barrier for machine owners to join the network. For more information on the program, operators can reach out to PayRange at sales@payrange.com or their distributors.

About PayRange:

PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small ticket merchants. The company is backed by leading fintech investors including Matrix Partners, Nyca Partners, GV, and other payment industry leaders. Launched in 2015, PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 3 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. PayRange has offices in Portland, Oregon and San Jose, California. Find out more at: https://www.payrange.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:52aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Historic Flooding in Mississippi With P&G Product Kits and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services
BU
07:51aINSMED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aRICH GOLDMAN : Major transaction regarding provision of financial assistance and reallocation of use of proceeds of the open offer
PU
07:50aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc
PU
07:50aBENCHMARK : Director share options
PU
07:50aSWISSCOM : and its social partners reach an agreement
PU
07:50aLANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:50aFTI CONSULTING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:50aMediaValet Recognized as One of the Top Performers on the TSX Venture Exchange
NE
07:49aSTRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
3Oil steadies above $56 as supply constraints counter virus fears
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : HP to Buy Back $15 Billion in Stock to Battle Xerox Takeover Bid -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group