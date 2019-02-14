One Network Named a Finalist for Prestigious DMN Award

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of secure, multiparty, business networks, today announced it has been selected as a DMN's 2018 Marketing Awards finalist in the healthcare category for its successful marketing campaign based on the Rwandan Ministry of Health. The DMN Awards honor the most innovative marketing strategies and platforms across categories including digital campaigns, leading tech companies, and stand-out individuals. Entries were reviewed by an independent panel of judges chosen by the DMN editorial staff that included twelve trusted experts from agencies, academics, former technology practitioners, authors, consultants, and watchers of the marketing space.

The campaign was acknowledged for depicting how the Rwanda Ministry of Health is using One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) to improve the provisioning, inventory control, and distribution of critical HIV/AIDS medicines and other pharmaceutical products. Also critical to the success of the campaign was Rwanda's ability to enable better patient service levels from central supply facilities to hospitals, clinics and other dispensing locations. The Rwanda Ministry of Health selected RTVN for its unique ability to connect and orchestrate all participants in the medical distribution process, ensuring that district pharmacies and health facilities avoid stock shortages of HIV/AIDS drugs and other essential medicines, and that patients are better served.

"We're very proud of our work with Rwanda's Ministry of Health and being named a DMN Award finalist further underscores the power of our multiparty network," said MaryAnn Holder, CMO of One Network. "The campaign is an acknowledgment of how our AI-based, cloud platform can have a huge impact on the humanitarian supply chain and how it enabled the Rwanda Ministry of Health to improve the delivery of critical medical supplies throughout the country by implementing an innovative electronic logistics management information system."

