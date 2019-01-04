DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Rickmers Holding AG: Preliminary Distribution to bondholders



04.01.2019 / 16:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 4. January 2019 - On 20 December 2018, the insolvency administrator of the insolvent Rickmers Holding AG made an initial preliminary distribution of liquid assets of one percent of the expected recovery.



The joint representative will arrange the payment to the bondholders and asks all bondholders as of 20 December 2018 to register for the payment either at



On 20 December 2018, the insolvency administrator of the insolvent Rickmers Holding AG made an initial preliminary distribution of liquid assets of one percent of the expected recovery.

The joint representative will arrange the payment to the bondholders and asks all bondholders as of 20 December 2018 to register for the payment either at rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com or in writing by postal mail, providing proof of the bondholder's position as of 20 December 2018. The details of the disbursement will be communicated to the bondholders promptly.

The joint representative will continue to inform registered bondholders about the proceedings and is available for further questions at any time, especially under rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com

Contact

One Square Advisory Services GmbH

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 München

rickmers@onesquareadvisors.com

www.onesquareadvisors.com

04.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



