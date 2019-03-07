DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Steilmann SE - Fifth status report available for bondholders



07.03.2019 / 09:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





One Square Advisory Services GmbH: Steilmann SE - Fifth status report available for bondholders

Munich, 07 March 2019 - The insolvency administrator of Steilmann SE submitted the fifth status report on the insolvency proceedings of Steilmann SE to One Square Advisory Services GmbH in its capacity as joint representative for the bonds WKN: A12UAE / ISIN: DE000A12UAE0 and WKN: A14J4G / ISIN: DE000A14J4G3. ?

Bondholders can request a copy of the status report against proof of their bondholder position (deposit statement not older than 10 business days). Requests and deposit statements must be sent by email to steilmann@onesquareadvisors.com or fax: +49 89 15 98 98 22.

The insolvency proceeding of Steilmann SE is non-public. The distribution or publication of the status report or parts of it is therefore not permitted.

Contact

One Square Advisory Services GmbH

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 Munich

steilmann@onesquareadvisors.com

www.onesquareadvisors.com